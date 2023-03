Michael Brantley Shoulder 04-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 14

Jose Altuve Thumb 05-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1

Lance McCullers Forearm 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Blake Taylor Elbow 04-07-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 8

Kyle Tucker Ankle 03-23-2023 Questionable for start of season

Yordan Alvarez Hand 03-22-2023 Questionable for start of season