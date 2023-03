Tyler Matzek Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Raisel Iglesias Shoulder 04-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 14

Kolby Allard Oblique 04-12-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 13

Mike Soroka Hamstring 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1