Kyle Hendricks Shoulder 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Brandon Hughes Knee 03-26-2023 Questionable for start of season

Codi Heuer Elbow 06-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jun 15

Ethan Roberts Elbow 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Nico Hoerner Biceps 03-25-2023 Questionable for start of season