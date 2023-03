Randal Grichuk Groin 04-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 14

Jurickson Profar Not Injury Related 03-26-2023 Questionable for start of season

Antonio Senzatela Knee 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Tyler Kinley Elbow 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Brendan Rodgers Shoulder 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Sean Bouchard Biceps 08-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Lucas Gilbreath Elbow 04-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 1, 2024