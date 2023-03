Steven Okert Groin 04-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 10

JT Chargois Neck 03-25-2023 Questionable for start of season

Jazz Chisholm Arm 03-29-2023 Questionable for start of season

Tommy Nance Shoulder 04-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 15

Max Meyer Elbow 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Anthony Bender Elbow 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024