  • 9E. Hernandez
    1: Hernandez hit by pitch1-0
No runs scored
LAST OUT
DUE UP 3RD
    123456789RHE
    MIN11-15
    		000------010
    BOS14-11
    		000------000
    • JetBlue Park at Fenway SouthFort Myers, FL
    MINTwins
    BOSRed Sox
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. Solano 1B10000100.121.194.152.3461.0
    C. Correa SS20000002.250.308.375.6830.0
    K. Farmer 3B00000100.257.326.657.9831.0
    C. Vazquez C10000011.120.185.160.345-0.5
    R. Jeffers DH10000000.219.286.469.7540.0
    M. Taylor CF10000000.262.311.452.7630.0
    W. Castro 2B10000010.237.356.500.856-0.5
    K. Garlick LF10100000.207.207.379.5862.0
    K. Rosario RF10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    D. Solano 1B1
    C. Correa SS2
    K. Farmer 3B0
    C. Vazquez C1
    R. Jeffers DH1
    M. Taylor CF1
    W. Castro 2B1
    K. Garlick LF1
    K. Rosario RF1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Verdugo RF10000000.462.462.462.9230.0
      R. Devers 3B10000000.286.355.393.7480.0
      J. Turner DH10000000.350.500.5001.0000.0
      M. Yoshida LF10000010.125.222.250.472-0.5
      A. Duvall CF10000010.267.358.622.981-0.5
      T. Casas 1B10000010.353.393.6271.020-0.5
      C. Arroyo 2B10000000.328.328.500.8280.0
      R. McGuire C10000000.200.268.314.5830.0
      E. Hernandez SS00000000.136.231.136.3671.0
      HITTERSAB
      A. Verdugo RF1
      R. Devers 3B1
      J. Turner DH1
      M. Yoshida LF1
      A. Duvall CF1
      T. Casas 1B1
      C. Arroyo 2B1
      R. McGuire C1
      E. Hernandez SS0
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Garlick (2)
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Arroyo-Hernandez-Casas)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        S. Gray2.20000301.930.758.5
        PITCHERSIP
        S. Gray2.2
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        C. Sale3.01002204.151.237.0
        PITCHERSIP
        C. Sale3.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - S. Gray 15-14
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Gray 4-1
        • Batters Faced - S. Gray 9
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Sale 22-14
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Sale 1-5
        • Batters Faced - C. Sale 11
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        B. Ross SS.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        B. Ross SS
            No runs scored
            • 1ST INNING
              • C. Sale Pitching:
              • D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano flied out to center
              • C. Correa: Correa flied out to left
              • K. Farmer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Farmer walked
              • C. Vazquez: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Gray Pitching:
              • A. Verdugo: Verdugo grounded out to third
              • R. Devers: Devers flied out to deep center
              • J. Turner: Turner grounded out to pitcher
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • C. Sale Pitching:
              • R. Jeffers: Jeffers flied out to left
              • M. Taylor: Taylor flied out to center
              • W. Castro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Castro struck out looking
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Gray Pitching:
              • M. Yoshida: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Yoshida struck out swinging
              • A. Duvall: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
              • T. Casas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Casas struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • C. Sale Pitching:
              • K. Garlick: Garlick doubled to left center
              • K. Rosario: Rosario lined out to left
              • D. Solano: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Solano walked
              • C. Correa: Correa grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Solano out at second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • S. Gray Pitching:
              • C. Arroyo: Arroyo grounded out to shortstop
              • R. McGuire: McGuire grounded out to shortstop
              • E. Hernandez: Ball, Hernandez hit by pitch

            MINTwins
            BOSRed Sox
            • JetBlue Park at Fenway SouthFort Myers, FL
            TEAM STATS
            11-15
            .217
            AVG
            36
            HR
            131
            R
            4.54
            ERA
            14-11
            .250
            AVG
            34
            HR
            156
            R
            4.71
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            S. GrayR
            1-1
            W-L
            6.2
            IP
            2.70
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.05
            WHIP
            C. SaleL
            1-1
            W-L
            10.0
            IP
            5.40
            ERA
            9.00
            SO/BB
            1.30
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .S. Gray
            R
            1-1, 6.2 IP, 2.70 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .C. Sale
            L
            1-1, 10.0 IP, 5.40 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. Solano 1B32410.125
            2 C. Correa SS22621.273
            3 K. Farmer 3B359104.257
            4 C. Vazquez C24320.125
            5 R. Jeffers DH31732.226
            6 M. Taylor CF411161.268
            7 W. Castro 2B37992.243
            8 K. Garlick LF28521.179
            9 B. Ross RF-----
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Verdugo RF12610.500
            2 R. Devers 3B27830.296
            3 J. Turner DH19731.368
            4 M. Yoshida LF7100.143
            5 A. Duvall CF441284.273
            6 T. Casas 1B501893.360
            7 C. Arroyo 2B571992.333
            8 R. McGuire C34771.206
            9 E. Hernandez SS22310.136
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Jorge PolancoKnee04-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 15
            Chris PaddackElbow08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            Alex KirilloffWrist04-07-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 8
            Gilberto CelestinoThumb04-26-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 27
            Royce LewisKnee06-22-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 23
            Josh WinderShoulder03-25-2023Questionable for start of season
            Ronny HenriquezElbow04-09-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 10
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Kenley JansenHead03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
            James PaxtonHamstring04-17-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 18
            Trevor StoryElbow07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
            Adalberto MondesiKnee04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
            Joely RodriguezOblique04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
            Wyatt MillsElbow04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
            Garrett WhitlockHip04-07-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 8
            Brayan BelloForearm04-20-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 21
