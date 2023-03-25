Live
1
- PITCHER2.2 IP, 3 SO, 15 P
- BATTER0-0
9 E. Hernandez 1: Hernandez hit by pitch 1-0
No runs scored
LAST OUT
- E. Hernandez SSHernandez hit by pitch
DUE UP 3RD
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Solano 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.121
|.194
|.152
|.346
|1.0
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.308
|.375
|.683
|0.0
|K. Farmer 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|.326
|.657
|.983
|1.0
|C. Vazquez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|.185
|.160
|.345
|-0.5
|R. Jeffers DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|.286
|.469
|.754
|0.0
|M. Taylor CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|.311
|.452
|.763
|0.0
|W. Castro 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|.356
|.500
|.856
|-0.5
|K. Garlick LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|.207
|.379
|.586
|2.0
|K. Rosario RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Verdugo RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|.462
|.462
|.923
|0.0
|R. Devers 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.355
|.393
|.748
|0.0
|J. Turner DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.0
|M. Yoshida LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|.222
|.250
|.472
|-0.5
|A. Duvall CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|.358
|.622
|.981
|-0.5
|T. Casas 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.353
|.393
|.627
|1.020
|-0.5
|C. Arroyo 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|.328
|.500
|.828
|0.0
|R. McGuire C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.268
|.314
|.583
|0.0
|E. Hernandez SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|.231
|.136
|.367
|1.0
- 2B - K. Garlick (2)
- DP - (Arroyo-Hernandez-Casas)
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Gray 15-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Gray 4-1
- Batters Faced - S. Gray 9
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Sale 22-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Sale 1-5
- Batters Faced - C. Sale 11
- NOW PITCHING2.2 IP, 3 SO, 15 P
- NOW BATTING0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Solano 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.121
|.194
|.152
|.346
|1.0
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.308
|.375
|.683
|0.0
|K. Farmer 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|.326
|.657
|.983
|1.0
|C. Vazquez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|.185
|.160
|.345
|-0.5
|R. Jeffers DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|.286
|.469
|.754
|0.0
|M. Taylor CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|.311
|.452
|.763
|0.0
|W. Castro 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|.356
|.500
|.856
|-0.5
|K. Garlick LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|.207
|.379
|.586
|2.0
|K. Rosario RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Verdugo RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|.462
|.462
|.923
|0.0
|R. Devers 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.355
|.393
|.748
|0.0
|J. Turner DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.0
|M. Yoshida LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|.222
|.250
|.472
|-0.5
|A. Duvall CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|.358
|.622
|.981
|-0.5
|T. Casas 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.353
|.393
|.627
|1.020
|-0.5
|C. Arroyo 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|.328
|.500
|.828
|0.0
|R. McGuire C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.268
|.314
|.583
|0.0
|E. Hernandez SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|.231
|.136
|.367
|1.0
|Total
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - K. Garlick (2)
- DP - (Arroyo-Hernandez-Casas)
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Gray 15-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Gray 4-1
- Batters Faced - S. Gray 9
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Sale 22-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Sale 1-5
- Batters Faced - C. Sale 11
No runs scored
- S. Gray Pitching:
- M. Yoshida: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Yoshida struck out swinging
- A. Duvall: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
- T. Casas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Casas struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Solano 1B
|32
|4
|1
|0
|.125
|2 C. Correa SS
|22
|6
|2
|1
|.273
|3 K. Farmer 3B
|35
|9
|10
|4
|.257
|4 C. Vazquez C
|24
|3
|2
|0
|.125
|5 R. Jeffers DH
|31
|7
|3
|2
|.226
|6 M. Taylor CF
|41
|11
|6
|1
|.268
|7 W. Castro 2B
|37
|9
|9
|2
|.243
|8 K. Garlick LF
|28
|5
|2
|1
|.179
|9 B. Ross RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Verdugo RF
|12
|6
|1
|0
|.500
|2 R. Devers 3B
|27
|8
|3
|0
|.296
|3 J. Turner DH
|19
|7
|3
|1
|.368
|4 M. Yoshida LF
|7
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|5 A. Duvall CF
|44
|12
|8
|4
|.273
|6 T. Casas 1B
|50
|18
|9
|3
|.360
|7 C. Arroyo 2B
|57
|19
|9
|2
|.333
|8 R. McGuire C
|34
|7
|7
|1
|.206
|9 E. Hernandez SS
|22
|3
|1
|0
|.136
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jorge Polanco
|Knee
|04-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 15
|Chris Paddack
|Elbow
|08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Alex Kirilloff
|Wrist
|04-07-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 8
|Gilberto Celestino
|Thumb
|04-26-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 27
|Royce Lewis
|Knee
|06-22-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 23
|Josh Winder
|Shoulder
|03-25-2023Questionable for start of season
|Ronny Henriquez
|Elbow
|04-09-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 10
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kenley Jansen
|Head
|03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
|James Paxton
|Hamstring
|04-17-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 18
|Trevor Story
|Elbow
|07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
|Adalberto Mondesi
|Knee
|04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Joely Rodriguez
|Oblique
|04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Wyatt Mills
|Elbow
|04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Garrett Whitlock
|Hip
|04-07-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 8
|Brayan Bello
|Forearm
|04-20-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 21