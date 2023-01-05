Live
123456789RHE
PHI14-14
000------000
BAL15-12
100------110
  • Ed Smith StadiumSarasota, FL
PHIPhillies
BALOrioles
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
G. Stubbs DH20000000.067.067.133.2000.0
E. Sosa 3B10000000.390.490.7321.2220.0
K. Clemens 1B10000010.341.408.6591.067-0.5
S. Kingery SS00000100.348.412.457.8681.0
J. Cave CF10000011.417.462.7921.253-0.5
J. Harrison 2B10000001.250.311.425.7360.0
W. Wilson LF10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
J. Haley RF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Garcia C10000000.179.258.393.6510.0
HITTERSAB
G. Stubbs DH2
E. Sosa 3B1
K. Clemens 1B1
S. Kingery SS0
J. Cave CF1
J. Harrison 2B1
W. Wilson LF1
J. Haley RF1
A. Garcia C1
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Mullins DH01000100.200.273.400.6732.0
    R. Mountcastle 1B10100000.432.432.7731.2051.0
    A. Santander LF10000002.143.333.143.4760.0
    G. Henderson SS10000011.206.341.353.694-0.5
    A. Hays RF10000001.351.400.7301.1300.0
    A. Frazier 2B10000000.175.250.300.5500.0
    J. Mateo CF10000000.250.318.350.6680.0
    J. Lester 3B10000010.314.364.490.854-0.5
    M. Handley C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Mullins DH0
    R. Mountcastle 1B1
    A. Santander LF1
    G. Henderson SS1
    A. Hays RF1
    A. Frazier 2B1
    J. Mateo CF1
    J. Lester 3B1
    M. Handley C0
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hays
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Strahm2.01111201.930.964.0
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Strahm2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      K. Bradish3.00001306.911.199.5
      PITCHERSIP
      K. Bradish3.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Strahm 15-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Strahm 0-3
      • Batters Faced - M. Strahm 8
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - K. Bradish 19-15
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Bradish 0-1
      • Batters Faced - K. Bradish 10
          • 1ST INNING
            		Mullins scored, Mountcastle to second on balk01
          • 1ST INNING
            • K. Bradish Pitching:
            • G. Stubbs: Ball, Stubbs flied out to deep left
            • E. Sosa: Sosa popped out to right
            • K. Clemens: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Clemens struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Strahm Pitching:
            • C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mullins walked
            • R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle singled to right, Mullins to third
            • A. Santander: Santander popped out to second
            • G. Henderson: Mullins scored, Mountcastle to second on balk, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Henderson struck out swinging
            • A. Hays: Hays flied out to right
            • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • K. Bradish Pitching:
            • S. Kingery: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kingery walked
            • J. Cave: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cave struck out swinging
            • J. Harrison: Pickoff attempt, Harrison lined out to left
            • W. Wilson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wilson struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Strahm Pitching:
            • A. Frazier: Frazier flied out to left
            • J. Mateo: Mateo flied out to left
            • J. Lester: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Lester struck out looking
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • K. Bradish Pitching:
            • J. Haley: Haley fouled out to catcher
            • A. Garcia: Garcia lined out to third
            • G. Stubbs: Stubbs popped out to third
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          PHIPhillies
          BALOrioles
          • Ed Smith StadiumSarasota, FL
          TEAM STATS
          14-14
          .259
          AVG
          48
          HR
          160
          R
          5.68
          ERA
          15-12
          .278
          AVG
          37
          HR
          172
          R
          5.24
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          M. StrahmL
          1-0
          W-L
          7.1
          IP
          1.23
          ERA
          4.00
          SO/BB
          0.95
          WHIP
          K. BradishR
          0-1
          W-L
          11.1
          IP
          8.74
          ERA
          4.67
          SO/BB
          1.41
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .M. Strahm
          L
          1-0, 7.1 IP, 1.23 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .K. Bradish
          R
          0-1, 11.1 IP, 8.74 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 G. Stubbs DH13100.077
          2 E. Sosa 3B401684.400
          3 K. Clemens 1B4315103.349
          4 S. Kingery SS461641.348
          5 J. Cave CF4720133.426
          6 J. Harrison 2B391081.256
          7 W. Wilson LF-----
          8 J. Haley RF-----
          9 A. Garcia C27531.185
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 C. Mullins DH20431.200
          2 R. Mountcastle 1B431892.419
          3 A. Santander LF20320.150
          4 G. Henderson SS33741.212
          5 A. Hays RF3613104.361
          6 A. Frazier 2B39711.179
          7 J. Mateo CF391030.256
          8 J. Lester 3B5016121.320
          9 M. Handley C-----
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Bryce HarperElbow05-29-2023Expected to be out until at least May 30
          Rhys HoskinsKnee01-31-2024Out for the season
          Garrett StubbsKnee03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
          Rafael MarchanWrist03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
          Ranger SuarezForearm04-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 14
          Nick NelsonHamstring03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
          Cristopher SanchezTriceps03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          James McCannSide03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
          Mychal GivensKnee03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
          Dillon TateElbow05-01-2023Expected to be out until at least May 2
          John MeansElbow07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
