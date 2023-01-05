Live
1ST INNING Mullins scored, Mountcastle to second on balk 0 1
8J. Lester 3B0-1, SO
R H RBI HR AVG 6 16 12 1 .320
- 90-0
R H RBI HR AVG - - - - .000
1C. Mullins DH0-0, R, BB
R H RBI HR AVG 3 4 3 1 .200
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Stubbs DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|.067
|.133
|.200
|0.0
|E. Sosa 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.390
|.490
|.732
|1.222
|0.0
|K. Clemens 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.341
|.408
|.659
|1.067
|-0.5
|S. Kingery SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|.412
|.457
|.868
|1.0
|J. Cave CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|.462
|.792
|1.253
|-0.5
|J. Harrison 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.311
|.425
|.736
|0.0
|W. Wilson LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Haley RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Garcia C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|.258
|.393
|.651
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Bradish
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6.91
|1.19
|9.5
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Strahm 15-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Strahm 0-3
- Batters Faced - M. Strahm 8
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Bradish 19-15
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Bradish 0-1
- Batters Faced - K. Bradish 10
- NOW PITCHING3.0 IP, BB, 3 SO, 19 P
- NOW BATTING0-2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Mullins DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.273
|.400
|.673
|2.0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.432
|.432
|.773
|1.205
|1.0
|A. Santander LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|.333
|.143
|.476
|0.0
|G. Henderson SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|.341
|.353
|.694
|-0.5
|A. Hays RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|.400
|.730
|1.130
|0.0
|A. Frazier 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|.250
|.300
|.550
|0.0
|J. Mateo CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.318
|.350
|.668
|0.0
|J. Lester 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|.364
|.490
|.854
|-0.5
|M. Handley C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Mullins DH
|0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|1
|A. Santander LF
|1
|G. Henderson SS
|1
|A. Hays RF
|1
|A. Frazier 2B
|1
|J. Mateo CF
|1
|J. Lester 3B
|1
|M. Handley C
|0
|Total
|7
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Bradish
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6.91
|1.19
|9.5
|Total
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING Mullins scored, Mountcastle to second on balk 0 1
- M. Strahm Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mullins walked
- R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle singled to right, Mullins to third
- A. Santander: Santander popped out to second
- G. Henderson: Mullins scored, Mountcastle to second on balk, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Henderson struck out swinging
- A. Hays: Hays flied out to right
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Bradish Pitching:
- S. Kingery: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kingery walked
- J. Cave: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cave struck out swinging
- J. Harrison: Pickoff attempt, Harrison lined out to left
- W. Wilson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wilson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
1-0
W-L
7.1
IP
1.23
ERA
4.00
SO/BB
0.95
WHIP
0-1
W-L
11.1
IP
8.74
ERA
4.67
SO/BB
1.41
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 G. Stubbs DH
|13
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|2 E. Sosa 3B
|40
|16
|8
|4
|.400
|3 K. Clemens 1B
|43
|15
|10
|3
|.349
|4 S. Kingery SS
|46
|16
|4
|1
|.348
|5 J. Cave CF
|47
|20
|13
|3
|.426
|6 J. Harrison 2B
|39
|10
|8
|1
|.256
|7 W. Wilson LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 J. Haley RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 A. Garcia C
|27
|5
|3
|1
|.185
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Mullins DH
|20
|4
|3
|1
|.200
|2 R. Mountcastle 1B
|43
|18
|9
|2
|.419
|3 A. Santander LF
|20
|3
|2
|0
|.150
|4 G. Henderson SS
|33
|7
|4
|1
|.212
|5 A. Hays RF
|36
|13
|10
|4
|.361
|6 A. Frazier 2B
|39
|7
|1
|1
|.179
|7 J. Mateo CF
|39
|10
|3
|0
|.256
|8 J. Lester 3B
|50
|16
|12
|1
|.320
|9 M. Handley C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Bryce Harper
|Elbow
|05-29-2023Expected to be out until at least May 30
|Rhys Hoskins
|Knee
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Garrett Stubbs
|Knee
|03-26-2023Questionable for start of season
|Rafael Marchan
|Wrist
|03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
|Ranger Suarez
|Forearm
|04-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 14
|Nick Nelson
|Hamstring
|03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Triceps
|03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|James McCann
|Side
|03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
|Mychal Givens
|Knee
|03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
|Dillon Tate
|Elbow
|05-01-2023Expected to be out until at least May 2
|John Means
|Elbow
|07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14