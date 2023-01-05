After winning seven of 10 on their Western swing, the Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Freddy Peralta to continue the success at home when they open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Peralta (2-1, 3.18 ERA) will be opposed by right-hander Nick Pivetta (0-1, 4.50).

Boston is coming off an 11-5 home victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, behind seven strong innings from Tanner Houck. Alex Verdugo and Yu Chang, who was reinstated from the paternity list prior to the game, each homered as the Red Sox pounded out 14 hits for their fifth win in seven games.

The Brewers capped their trip to Arizona, San Diego and Seattle with a 5-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Milwaukee was idle on Thursday.

"We played three good baseball teams, and we played well," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "To go 7-3 on a road trip like that, it's good baseball. I don't know if you can pick one guy on the trip. That's what makes it a great trip. The whole roster did something on this trip. That's when you have great stretches of baseball."

Speedy center fielder Garrett Mitchell was placed on the 10-day injured list after hurting his left shoulder on Tuesday in Seattle. He was slated for an MRI exam after returning to Milwaukee.

Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes departed in the sixth inning of the series opener in Seattle with what was described as a minor left pectoral strain, but he is expected to start as scheduled on Sunday against Boston.

With key starter Brandon Woodruff on the IL due to a shoulder strain, Milwaukee juggled its rotation on the road. Veteran journeyman Colin Rea made two starts after being called up from Triple-A Nashville, with the Brewers winning both contests in extra innings. Janson Junk also was called up for a spot start.

Peralta struggled his last time out, giving up five runs on a career-high nine hits in five innings during a 10-3 loss at San Diego on Saturday. Peralta went six innings in each of his previous two starts, allowing a total of one run. Opponents are batting .231 against Peralta, who has never faced the Red Sox.

Pivetta was tagged for six runs in four-plus innings during his last start, allowing five hits and walking three, but he did not get the decision in a 9-7 comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Most of the damage came on a first-inning grand slam by Gio Urshela.

In the start prior to that, however, Pivetta allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings but again did not get the decision in a 1-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

Pivetta has made two career starts vs. Milwaukee, in 2017 with the Philadelphia Phillies and last season with Boston, going 0-2 and allowing 13 runs on 16 hits, including four homers, in 10 innings.

Boston outfielder Jarren Duran, recalled Monday from Triple-A Worcester, doubled and drove in three runs Thursday. Duran is 5-for-13 (.385) with four doubles and five RBIs in four games.

"Just staying within myself, not trying to do too much," Duran told NESN after Thursday's win. "Just doing what's best for the team and being persistent on my approach."

--Field Level Media