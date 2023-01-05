The Cincinnati Reds hope they don't have to rely on late-game magic as they seek a series sweep of the host Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.31 ERA), who avoided a loss thanks to a late Reds rally in his most recent outing, is scheduled to face fellow lefty Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.82) on Sunday. The Reds are seeking a sixth straight win while the A's look to prevent a sixth consecutive loss.

Cincinnati's bats have come alive late in the first two games of the series under different circumstances.

One day after six runs in the final three innings led to an 11-7 win, Jake Fraley's broken-bat liner caromed off first base and into right field to score the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs in the ninth in Saturday's 3-2 victory.

It's how things have gone of late for the Reds, who had the second-worst record in the National League on April 23 (7-15) before a walk-off single by TJ Friedl completed a comeback for a 7-6 home win over the Texas Rangers in Lodolo's most recent start.

The Reds haven't lost since, with three of the five wins being of the one-run variety.

Cincinnati manager David Bell insisted getting lucky at the end Saturday was only part of the reason for his team's successful day.

"We caught a break there, but you create those breaks, those opportunities with the tough at-bats," he said. "Starting with Henry (Ramos, who walked), Kevin Newman (infield single) and Nick Senzel (walk) -- they put us in position for Jake to put the ball in play and catch a break.

"That was the difference in the game. It's easy when everything's going right. But when you have a game like that and you just stick with it, it says a lot. It's a beautiful thing."

The A's, meanwhile, haven't won at home since April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians, a stretch during which team ownership announced the purchase of land upon which it plans to build a new stadium in Las Vegas.

Disgruntled Oakland fans chanted "Sell!" regularly during Friday's homestand opener, then had a rare victory celebration denied Saturday when Senzel's potential game-ending one-hopper took an unexpected detour.

"This is life, right?" A's manager Mark Kotsay said afterward. "When you're hit with the biggest challenges, it's how you respond to them and how you stand up to the challenges and it makes you a better person. Hopefully you learn from the experiences and you move forward."

Lodolo has been trending in the opposite direction of the Reds. He opened the season 2-0, allowing just four runs in his first three starts. But he's since been bombed by the Tampa Bay Rays and Rangers for 14 runs and 21 hits in 8 2/3 innings in his past two outings.

The 25-year-old California native has never faced the A's in his two-year career. In fact, he's pitched in his home state just once, that coming last April in a 4-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Like his counterpart, Waldichuk was the starter in a win in his most recent outing, not that he was much of a factor in it. He allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings in an 11-10 road win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

A fellow Southern California prep pitching standout in the Class of 2016, Waldichuk likewise is a 25-year-old, second-year major-leaguer who has never faced Sunday's opponent.

