White Sox attempt to continue roll vs. Reds

The Chicago White Sox are showing signs of life immediately after an ugly 10-game losing streak.

Suddenly resurgent Chicago will take aim at its fifth win in six games when it battles the host Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night in the middle contest of a three-game set.

Chicago won the opener 5-4 on Friday as Luis Robert Jr. belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning. The White Sox's Elvis Andrus slugged a three-run blast earlier in the game.

Chicago was sitting with a 7-21 record after losing by seven or more runs in four of the final five games of the long skid. However, the White Sox have rebounded impressively, and Andrus said the mood around the team is significantly better.

"Collectively as a team everybody has started to relax, loosen it up," Andrus said after the Friday win. "Very happy that April is gone and we turn the page. I love it that way. Everybody has a brand-new mindset coming to the ballpark and (we) just get ready for every series."

Andrus socked his first homer of the season. Robert hit his seventh as part of a 3-for-4 effort that was his third three-hit outing of the season.

The White Sox only had three at-bats with runners in scoring position, but one resulted in Andrus' three-run shot.

"When you're hitting home runs and putting crooked numbers on the board, that replaces a lot of stuff," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said.

Cincinnati has dropped four of its past five games after squandering a 3-0 lead in the series opener.

The Reds are hoping longtime face of the franchise Joey Votto will return to action later this month. Votto, 39, underwent surgery on his left rotator cuff and biceps 8 1/2 months ago.

The first baseman was attempting to make it back by Opening Day, but that proved to be too ambitious of a goal. Then he played 10 games during a rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville and batted .184 with one homer, five RBIs and 21 strikeouts in just 38 at-bats.

"I want to come back as soon as possible and be productive and help the team win," Votto told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I know if I had come back (in April), it would have been way too early. I wouldn't have played well. I would have been a hindrance, probably. ...

"I can't describe why, but I know I wasn't the hitter (with Nashville) that I can be and will be. I'm looking forward to continuing to make progress."

Wil Myers, who has started eight games at first base, remains on the injured list due to an illness. Myers said he is hopeful of returning this weekend.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.60 ERA) will start for Chicago on Saturday.

Clevinger has struck out 26 in 29 1/3 innings but also has issued 15 walks. After winning his first two starts for the White Sox, he is 0-2 over his past four outings.

The 32-year-old veteran matched his season high of eight strikeouts during a five-inning no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. He gave up two runs, seven hits and walked one.

Clevinger is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.

Cincinnati will send second-year left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.16 ERA) to the mound for his first career outing against the White Sox.

Lodolo has struck out 44 and issued just nine walks in 30 2/3 innings but has been torched for eight homers. He has given up 21 blasts in 134 major league innings.

Lodolo, 25, has served up seven homers in 13 2/3 innings during a three-start winless stretch. He has allowed 17 runs and 26 hits during that span.

