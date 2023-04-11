Phillies aim to put frustrations behind them, face Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies left Denver following a frustrating 4-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, while Bryce Harper was ejected following an altercation with Rockies pitcher Jake Bird. On top of that, Philadelphia went an unfathomable 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and 10 left on base.

In the end, it was only one loss, and it followed a five-game winning streak.

The Phillies will now look to rebound when they open a three-game series against the host San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Thomson was thrown out after Kyle Schwarber was called out on strikes in the sixth inning. The mild-mannered Thomson had not been ejected since taking over as the Phillies' manager last season.

"I just told (plate umpire Ryan Wills), it felt like a similar pitch that was called a ball before," Schwarber said. "I spoke my opinion on what I thought the call should have been. I didn't want to cross any lines there. Obviously there was a lot of game left to be played."

Philadelphia will hand the ball to left-hander Bailey Falter (0-6, 5.75 ERA) in the series opener.

In Falter's last start -- against the Boston Red Sox -- he gave up six hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Falter was perfect through three innings and then faced nine batters in the fourth.

"All I know is I have a lot to do here," Falter said after the outing.

Falter has faced the Giants just once in his career, allowing one run on two hits in three innings of relief on June 18, 2021.

On Sunday, J.T. Realmuto was a bright spot, as he went 2-for-4 with a double after missing Saturday's game with a sprained pinky finger. The injury occurred on Friday following a headfirst dive into third base.

After winning the opener of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Giants dropped the final three games.

On Sunday, Arizona earned a walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth when Tyler Rogers allowed a game-ending double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

"We generally play our defenders to the most likely spot the ball is going to be hit, based on spray charts," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "(Blake) Sabol did everything he could to hit the cutoff man and have a play at the plate, but we weren't able to convert."

The Giants only have 17 wins through their first 40 games this season, but believe they should have more.

"The wins haven't been coming our way, but we've been in pretty much every single game this season," Sabol said. "The games are there for the taking. It's just a couple more shutdown innings and a couple more timely hits. Still like 120 games left, so still a lot of baseball left to play."

Alex Wood (0-0, 2.45) is scheduled to start for the Giants on Monday.

Wood is 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 15 career appearances (10 starts) against Philadelphia.

Mike Yastrzemski ran the bases Sunday and could return during the upcoming series against the Phillies. He had been struggling with a strained left hamstring.

Joc Pederson (hand) also may be available off the bench.

