Caleb Thielbar Oblique 05-25-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 26

Max Kepler Hamstring 05-22-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 23

Tyler Mahle Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Kenta Maeda Triceps 05-29-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 30

Chris Paddack Elbow 08-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Gilberto Celestino Thumb 05-28-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 29