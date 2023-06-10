J. De Leon Pitching:

A. Kirk: Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Kirk lined out to center

W. Merrifield: Strike looking , Merrifield singled to left center

D. Varsho: Strike looking , Ball , Foul , Ball , Foul , Foul , Foul , Ball , Foul , Ball , Varsho walked, Merrifield to second

S. Espinal: Strike looking , Espinal singled to right, Merrifield scored, Varsho to third

Brock Stewart relieved Jose De Leon

G. Springer: Springer grounded into double play second to first, Espinal out at second