- W: J. Lopez (2-2)L: A. Cimber (0-2)S: (0)
- HR: MIN - T. Larnach (5), M. Kepler (6), C. Correa (7)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Julien 2B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|.333
|.477
|.810
|6.5
|K. Farmer 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|.315
|.353
|.668
|-0.5
|D. Solano DH
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|.357
|.367
|.724
|5.5
|A. Kirilloff 1B
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.295
|.422
|.453
|.875
|2.0
|C. Correa SS
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.212
|.298
|.394
|.692
|8.0
|T. Larnach LF
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|.308
|.386
|.694
|9.5
|W. Castro 3B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.241
|.300
|.394
|.694
|0.5
|M. Kepler RF
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|.268
|.387
|.655
|8.5
|R. Jeffers C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|.372
|.409
|.780
|-1.0
|M. Taylor CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.230
|.277
|.436
|.713
|0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Springer RF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|.322
|.402
|.725
|4.0
|B. Bichette SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|.355
|.518
|.872
|0.5
|B. Belt DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|.378
|.434
|.812
|3.0
|b- N. Lukes PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|.250
|.294
|.544
|0.5
|V. Guerrero 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|.353
|.447
|.800
|1.0
|M. Chapman 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|.351
|.464
|.815
|2.0
|A. Kirk C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.339
|.338
|.676
|0.0
|W. Merrifield LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.360
|.390
|.750
|4.5
|D. Varsho CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|.289
|.393
|.683
|1.5
|S. Espinal 2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|.274
|.276
|.550
|2.0
- b-struck out for Belt in the 5th
- 2B - E. Julien (3), D. Solano (13), A. Kirilloff (6)
- HR - C. Correa (8), T. Larnach (6), M. Kepler (7)
- RBI - A. Kirilloff (10), C. Correa 4 (29), T. Larnach (28), M. Kepler 3 (18)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Solano, C. Correa, T. Larnach, W. Castro 2 (2)
- 2B - G. Springer (8), B. Belt (14)
- SF - N. Lukes
- RBI - N. Lukes, V. Guerrero (39), W. Merrifield (25), S. Espinal (8)
- 2-Out RBI - V. Guerrero
- SB - E. Julien, T. Larnach
- DP - 2 (Farmer-Kirilloff; Correa-Julien-Kirilloff)
- E - S. Espinal (5)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Ryan
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|2.90
|0.97
|12.0
|J. Lopez (W, 2-2)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.32
|1.32
|9.5
|J. De Leon
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.77
|1.08
|0.5
|B. Stewart
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.90
|1.10
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Richards
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|3.30
|1.17
|10.5
|T. Mayza
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.57
|1.22
|4.0
|B. Francis (H, 1)
|2.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3.38
|0.75
|6.5
|A. Cimber (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)
|0.1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|6.75
|1.55
|-15.5
|M. White
|1.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|10.80
|1.80
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 84-56, J. Lopez 13-9, J. De Leon 31-20, B. Stewart 1-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 4-7, J. Lopez 2-0, J. De Leon 1-0, B. Stewart 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Ryan 25, J. Lopez 4, J. De Leon 7, B. Stewart
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Richards 53-31, T. Mayza 25-16, B. Francis 33-24, A. Cimber 26-19, M. White 37-26
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Francis 4-3, A. Cimber 2-1, M. White 2-1
- Batters Faced - T. Richards 11, T. Mayza 5, B. Francis 10, A. Cimber 7, M. White 9
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Julien 2B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|.333
|.477
|.810
|6.5
|K. Farmer 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|.315
|.353
|.668
|-0.5
|D. Solano DH
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|.357
|.367
|.724
|5.5
|A. Kirilloff 1B
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.295
|.422
|.453
|.875
|2.0
|C. Correa SS
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.212
|.298
|.394
|.692
|8.0
|T. Larnach LF
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|.308
|.386
|.694
|9.5
|W. Castro 3B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.241
|.300
|.394
|.694
|0.5
|M. Kepler RF
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|.268
|.387
|.655
|8.5
|R. Jeffers C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|.372
|.409
|.780
|-1.0
|M. Taylor CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.230
|.277
|.436
|.713
|0.5
|Total
|40
|9
|12
|9
|3
|1
|17
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
- b-struck out for Belt in the 5th
- 2B - E. Julien (3), D. Solano (13), A. Kirilloff (6)
- HR - C. Correa (8), T. Larnach (6), M. Kepler (7)
- RBI - A. Kirilloff (10), C. Correa 4 (29), T. Larnach (28), M. Kepler 3 (18)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Solano, C. Correa, T. Larnach, W. Castro 2 (2)
- 2B - G. Springer (8), B. Belt (14)
- SF - N. Lukes
- RBI - N. Lukes, V. Guerrero (39), W. Merrifield (25), S. Espinal (8)
- 2-Out RBI - V. Guerrero
- SB - E. Julien, T. Larnach
- DP - 2 (Farmer-Kirilloff; Correa-Julien-Kirilloff)
- E - S. Espinal (5)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Ryan
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|2.90
|0.97
|12.0
|J. Lopez (W, 2-2)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.32
|1.32
|9.5
|J. De Leon
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.77
|1.08
|0.5
|B. Stewart
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.90
|1.10
|2.0
|Total
|9.0
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Richards
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|3.30
|1.17
|10.5
|T. Mayza
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.57
|1.22
|4.0
|B. Francis (H, 1)
|2.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3.38
|0.75
|6.5
|A. Cimber (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)
|0.1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|6.75
|1.55
|-15.5
|M. White
|1.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|10.80
|1.80
|2.0
|Total
|9.0
|12
|9
|9
|1
|17
|3
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 84-56, J. Lopez 13-9, J. De Leon 31-20, B. Stewart 1-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 4-7, J. Lopez 2-0, J. De Leon 1-0, B. Stewart 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Ryan 25, J. Lopez 4, J. De Leon 7, B. Stewart
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Richards 53-31, T. Mayza 25-16, B. Francis 33-24, A. Cimber 26-19, M. White 37-26
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Francis 4-3, A. Cimber 2-1, M. White 2-1
- Batters Faced - T. Richards 11, T. Mayza 5, B. Francis 10, A. Cimber 7, M. White 9
2ND INNING Merrifield singled to right, Chapman scored 0 1 3RD INNING Guerrero singled to deep right center, Belt scored 0 2 5TH INNING Lukes hit sacrifice fly to center, Springer scored 0 3 7TH INNING Larnach homered to center 1 3 8TH INNING Correa homered to left center, Solano, Julien and Taylor scored 5 3 Kepler homered to right center, Castro and Larnach scored 8 3 9TH INNING Kirilloff doubled to deep left, Solano scored 9 3 Espinal singled to right, Merrifield scored, Varsho to third 9 4
- T. Richards Pitching:
- E. Julien: Julien doubled to deep right
- D. Solano: Ball, Solano lined out to center, Julien to third
- A. Kirilloff: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Kirilloff struck out looking
- C. Correa: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Correa popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- G. Springer: Ball, Springer lined out to right
- B. Bichette: Strike looking, Bichette singled to shallow right
- B. Belt: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Belt flied out to left
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Richards Pitching:
- T. Larnach: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Larnach struck out swinging
- W. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- M. Kepler: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kepler struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- M. Chapman: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chapman walked
- A. Kirk: Ball, Kirk grounded out to shortstop, Chapman to second
- W. Merrifield: Ball, Merrifield singled to right, Chapman scored
- D. Varsho: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Varsho singled to shallow center, Merrifield to second
- S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Varsho out at second
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Richards Pitching:
- R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Jeffers struck out looking
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
- E. Julien: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Julien walked
- D. Solano: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Julien stole second, Strike swinging, Solano struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Springer grounded out to third
- B. Bichette: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
- B. Belt: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Belt doubled to deep right
- V. Guerrero: Guerrero singled to deep right center, Belt scored
- M. Chapman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Chapman flied out to shallow left
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tim Mayza relieved Trevor Richards
- A. Kirilloff: Kirilloff lined out to third
- C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
- T. Larnach: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Larnach lined out to right
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- A. Kirk: Foul, Kirk flied out to deep center
- W. Merrifield: Ball, Merrifield hit by pitch
- D. Varsho: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Varsho flied out to right
- S. Espinal: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Espinal fouled out to first
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Mayza Pitching:
- W. Castro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- M. Kepler: Strike looking, Ball, Kepler singled to center
- Bowden Francis relieved Tim Mayza
- R. Jeffers: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
- M. Taylor: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- G. Springer: Ball, Springer doubled to deep center
- B. Bichette: Foul, Bichette lined out to right, Springer to third
- Nathan Lukes hit for Brandon Belt
- N. Lukes: Ball, Foul, Lukes hit sacrifice fly to center, Springer scored
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Nathan Lukes at designated hitter
- E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
- D. Solano: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Solano singled to shallow right
- A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Foul, Kirilloff flied out to deep center
- C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Correa grounded out to third
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jorge Lopez relieved Joe Ryan
- D. Varsho: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Varsho struck out looking
- S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal lined out to center
- G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Springer reached on an infield single to shortstop
- B. Bichette: Bichette reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Springer out at second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Adam Cimber relieved Bowden Francis
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Taylor reached on bunt single to pitcher
- E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Julien singled to left, Taylor to second
- D. Solano: Ball, Strike looking, Solano singled to center, Taylor to third, Julien to second
- A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Kirilloff struck out on foul tip
- C. Correa: Strike looking, Correa homered to left center, Solano, Julien and Taylor scored
- T. Larnach: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Larnach singled to right
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Castro hit by pitch, Larnach to second
- Mitch White relieved Adam Cimber
- M. Kepler: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Kepler homered to right center, Castro and Larnach scored
- R. Jeffers: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Jeffers grounded out to first
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (7 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Kyle Farmer at second base
- Jose De Leon relieved Jorge Lopez
- N. Lukes: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lukes struck out swinging
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Guerrero grounded out to third
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Chapman fouled out to third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. White Pitching:
- K. Farmer: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Farmer struck out swinging
- D. Solano: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Solano doubled to deep left
- A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Kirilloff doubled to deep left, Solano scored
- C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
- T. Larnach: Ball, Strike looking, Larnach safe at first on 2nd baseman Espinal fielding error, Kirilloff to third
- W. Castro: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Larnach stole second, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. De Leon Pitching:
- A. Kirk: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kirk lined out to center
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield singled to left center
- D. Varsho: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Varsho walked, Merrifield to second
- S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal singled to right, Merrifield scored, Varsho to third
- Brock Stewart relieved Jose De Leon
- G. Springer: Springer grounded into double play second to first, Espinal out at second
- End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)