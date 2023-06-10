Box Score
123456789RHE
MIN33-32
0000001719120
TOR36-30
011010001491
  • Rogers CentreToronto, ON
  • W: J. Lopez (2-2)L: A. Cimber (0-2)S: (0)
  • HR: MIN - T. Larnach (5), M. Kepler (6), C. Correa (7)
MINTwins
TORBlue Jays
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Julien 2B31200110.246.333.477.8106.5
K. Farmer 2B10000010.261.315.353.668-0.5
D. Solano DH52300012.280.357.367.7245.5
A. Kirilloff 1B50110025.295.422.453.8752.0
C. Correa SS51141023.212.298.394.6928.0
T. Larnach LF52211011.207.308.386.6949.5
W. Castro 3B41000032.241.300.394.6940.5
M. Kepler RF41231010.197.268.387.6558.5
R. Jeffers C40000021.237.372.409.780-1.0
M. Taylor CF41100031.230.277.436.7130.5
HITTERSAB
E. Julien 2B3
K. Farmer 2B1
D. Solano DH5
A. Kirilloff 1B5
C. Correa SS5
T. Larnach LF5
W. Castro 3B4
M. Kepler RF4
R. Jeffers C4
M. Taylor CF4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    G. Springer RF51200002.255.322.402.7254.0
    B. Bichette SS40100012.323.355.518.8720.5
    B. Belt DH21100001.263.378.434.8123.0
    b- N. Lukes PH-DH10010010.176.250.294.5440.5
    V. Guerrero 1B40110021.280.353.447.8001.0
    M. Chapman 3B31000101.268.351.464.8152.0
    A. Kirk C40000001.250.339.338.6760.0
    W. Merrifield LF31210010.300.360.390.7504.5
    D. Varsho CF30100111.218.289.393.6831.5
    S. Espinal 2B40110003.207.274.276.5502.0
    HITTERSAB
    G. Springer RF5
    B. Bichette SS4
    B. Belt DH2
    b- N. Lukes PH-DH1
    V. Guerrero 1B4
    M. Chapman 3B3
    A. Kirk C4
    W. Merrifield LF3
    D. Varsho CF3
    S. Espinal 2B4
    • b-struck out for Belt in the 5th
    BATTING
    • 2B - E. Julien (3), D. Solano (13), A. Kirilloff (6)
    • HR - C. Correa (8), T. Larnach (6), M. Kepler (7)
    • RBI - A. Kirilloff (10), C. Correa 4 (29), T. Larnach (28), M. Kepler 3 (18)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Solano, C. Correa, T. Larnach, W. Castro 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - G. Springer (8), B. Belt (14)
    • SF - N. Lukes
    • RBI - N. Lukes, V. Guerrero (39), W. Merrifield (25), S. Espinal (8)
    • 2-Out RBI - V. Guerrero
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - E. Julien, T. Larnach
    FIELDING
    • DP - 2 (Farmer-Kirilloff; Correa-Julien-Kirilloff)
    FIELDING
    • E - S. Espinal (5)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Ryan6.06331402.900.9712.0
    J. Lopez (W, 2-2)1.01000104.321.329.5
    J. De Leon1.12111102.771.080.5
    B. Stewart0.20000000.901.102.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Ryan6.0
    J. Lopez (W, 2-2)1.0
    J. De Leon1.1
    B. Stewart0.2
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    T. Richards3.01001703.301.1710.5
    T. Mayza1.11000201.571.224.0
    B. Francis (H, 1)2.22110313.380.756.5
    A. Cimber (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)0.15660116.751.55-15.5
    M. White1.232204110.801.802.0
    PITCHERSIP
    T. Richards3.0
    T. Mayza1.1
    B. Francis (H, 1)2.2
    A. Cimber (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)0.1
    M. White1.2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 84-56, J. Lopez 13-9, J. De Leon 31-20, B. Stewart 1-1
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 4-7, J. Lopez 2-0, J. De Leon 1-0, B. Stewart 1-0
    • Batters Faced - J. Ryan 25, J. Lopez 4, J. De Leon 7, B. Stewart
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - T. Richards 53-31, T. Mayza 25-16, B. Francis 33-24, A. Cimber 26-19, M. White 37-26
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Francis 4-3, A. Cimber 2-1, M. White 2-1
    • Batters Faced - T. Richards 11, T. Mayza 5, B. Francis 10, A. Cimber 7, M. White 9
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 2ND INNING
        		Merrifield singled to right, Chapman scored01
      • 3RD INNING
        		Guerrero singled to deep right center, Belt scored02
      • 5TH INNING
        		Lukes hit sacrifice fly to center, Springer scored03
      • 7TH INNING
        		Larnach homered to center13
      • 8TH INNING
        		Correa homered to left center, Solano, Julien and Taylor scored53
        		Kepler homered to right center, Castro and Larnach scored83
      • 9TH INNING
        		Kirilloff doubled to deep left, Solano scored93
        		Espinal singled to right, Merrifield scored, Varsho to third94
      • 1ST INNING
        • T. Richards Pitching:
        • E. Julien: Julien doubled to deep right
        • D. Solano: Ball, Solano lined out to center, Julien to third
        • A. Kirilloff: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Kirilloff struck out looking
        • C. Correa: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Correa popped out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • G. Springer: Ball, Springer lined out to right
        • B. Bichette: Strike looking, Bichette singled to shallow right
        • B. Belt: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Belt flied out to left
        • V. Guerrero: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • T. Richards Pitching:
        • T. Larnach: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Larnach struck out swinging
        • W. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • M. Kepler: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kepler struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • M. Chapman: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chapman walked
        • A. Kirk: Ball, Kirk grounded out to shortstop, Chapman to second
        • W. Merrifield: Ball, Merrifield singled to right, Chapman scored
        • D. Varsho: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Varsho singled to shallow center, Merrifield to second
        • S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Varsho out at second
        • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • T. Richards Pitching:
        • R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Jeffers struck out looking
        • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
        • E. Julien: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Julien walked
        • D. Solano: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Julien stole second, Strike swinging, Solano struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Springer grounded out to third
        • B. Bichette: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
        • B. Belt: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Belt doubled to deep right
        • V. Guerrero: Guerrero singled to deep right center, Belt scored
        • M. Chapman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Chapman flied out to shallow left
        • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Tim Mayza relieved Trevor Richards
        • A. Kirilloff: Kirilloff lined out to third
        • C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
        • T. Larnach: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Larnach lined out to right
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • A. Kirk: Foul, Kirk flied out to deep center
        • W. Merrifield: Ball, Merrifield hit by pitch
        • D. Varsho: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Varsho flied out to right
        • S. Espinal: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Espinal fouled out to first
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • T. Mayza Pitching:
        • W. Castro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • M. Kepler: Strike looking, Ball, Kepler singled to center
        • Bowden Francis relieved Tim Mayza
        • R. Jeffers: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
        • M. Taylor: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • G. Springer: Ball, Springer doubled to deep center
        • B. Bichette: Foul, Bichette lined out to right, Springer to third
        • Nathan Lukes hit for Brandon Belt
        • N. Lukes: Ball, Foul, Lukes hit sacrifice fly to center, Springer scored
        • V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Nathan Lukes at designated hitter
        • E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
        • D. Solano: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Solano singled to shallow right
        • A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Foul, Kirilloff flied out to deep center
        • C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Correa grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • M. Chapman: Ball, Chapman flied out to deep center
        • A. Kirk: Strike looking, Kirk flied out to center
        • W. Merrifield: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Merrifield struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • B. Francis Pitching:
        • T. Larnach: Larnach homered to center
        • W. Castro: Strike looking, Castro grounded out to second
        • M. Kepler: Strike looking, Ball, Kepler grounded out to first
        • R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Jeffers flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Jorge Lopez relieved Joe Ryan
        • D. Varsho: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Varsho struck out looking
        • S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal lined out to center
        • G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Springer reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • B. Bichette: Bichette reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Springer out at second
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Adam Cimber relieved Bowden Francis
        • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Taylor reached on bunt single to pitcher
        • E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Julien singled to left, Taylor to second
        • D. Solano: Ball, Strike looking, Solano singled to center, Taylor to third, Julien to second
        • A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Kirilloff struck out on foul tip
        • C. Correa: Strike looking, Correa homered to left center, Solano, Julien and Taylor scored
        • T. Larnach: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Larnach singled to right
        • W. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Castro hit by pitch, Larnach to second
        • Mitch White relieved Adam Cimber
        • M. Kepler: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Kepler homered to right center, Castro and Larnach scored
        • R. Jeffers: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Jeffers grounded out to first
        • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (7 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Kyle Farmer at second base
        • Jose De Leon relieved Jorge Lopez
        • N. Lukes: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lukes struck out swinging
        • V. Guerrero: Ball, Guerrero grounded out to third
        • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Chapman fouled out to third
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • M. White Pitching:
        • K. Farmer: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Farmer struck out swinging
        • D. Solano: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Solano doubled to deep left
        • A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Kirilloff doubled to deep left, Solano scored
        • C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
        • T. Larnach: Ball, Strike looking, Larnach safe at first on 2nd baseman Espinal fielding error, Kirilloff to third
        • W. Castro: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Larnach stole second, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. De Leon Pitching:
        • A. Kirk: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kirk lined out to center
        • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield singled to left center
        • D. Varsho: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Varsho walked, Merrifield to second
        • S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal singled to right, Merrifield scored, Varsho to third
        • Brock Stewart relieved Jose De Leon
        • G. Springer: Springer grounded into double play second to first, Espinal out at second
        • End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
