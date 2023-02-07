The Oakland Athletics look to earn just their fourth series win of the season as they take on the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon.

The Athletics won their season-high third game in a row on Friday night, defeating Milwaukee 5-2 in the opener of a three-game set.

"It's been good, pretty smooth," right fielder Ramon Laureano said after the game regarding the mood in the Athletics' clubhouse. "Hopefully we can continue this and have a good month of June."

After taking two out of three in Pittsburgh, Oakland had an off day before beginning the series in Milwaukee. The Athletics' manager was pleased with his team's effort following the travel day.

"You tend to worry about a lag or lower level of energy, but these guys came out tonight and showed the fight that we've been talking about all year," Mark Kotsay said. "We're continuing to grind. It's a good sign that we're fighting."

The Athletics were able to chase Adrian Houser in the fifth inning on Friday. The Milwaukee starter had allowed more than three earned runs in an outing just once this season before yielding five against Oakland.

"Credit to them. They had a good game plan, didn't chase much," Houser said. "I think everyone forgets they're still a major league baseball team, they're still talented, they're still competitors."

Friday saw a couple familiar faces return to Milwaukee for the first time in a while. Esteury Ruiz was a Brewer for a short time in 2022 after being part of the August trade that sent Josh Hader to San Diego. Then in the offseason, he was sent to Oakland as part of the three-team deal that sent Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves and William Contreras to the Brewers.

Also, infielder Jace Peterson, who spent the past three seasons with Milwaukee, is now hitting .221 with Oakland.

Additionally, A's reliever Lucas Erceg was an infield prospect in the Brewers' system from 2016-22. He transitioned to pitching full time after the 2021 season, and Oakland purchased his contract from Milwaukee last month. He is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA in nine appearances (12 innings) for the A's.

Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will take the mound for Oakland on Saturday. The 29-year-old right hander missed the first two months this season due to hand injuries. He has made two starts, totaling nine innings, since returning. In nine total innings, Blackburn has struck out nine while allowing six hits and four walks.

Blackburn will be opposing the Brewers for the first time in his career.

Milwaukee's Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.56 ERA) will attempt to continue his hot start with his new team.

After being signed as a free agent on May 25, Teheran has made three starts with Milwaukee. In 17 1/3 innings, he has allowed just three earned runs while striking out 10 and walking two.

In three career starts vs. Oakland, Teheran is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA.

This is the first series between the teams since the 2019 season and the first time Oakland has been in Milwaukee since 2016.

The Athletics are just 8-26 on the road this season, the worst away mark in the majors.

--Field Level Media