|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|F. Tatis RF
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|.315
|.516
|.831
|4.5
|J. Soto LF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.262
|.414
|.471
|.884
|-0.5
|M. Machado 3B
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|.298
|.392
|.689
|3.5
|G. Sanchez DH
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.275
|.318
|.625
|.943
|1.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|.345
|.394
|.739
|4.0
|J. Cronenworth 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.214
|.326
|.366
|.692
|0.5
|H. Kim 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.242
|.339
|.374
|.713
|1.5
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.193
|.314
|.365
|.679
|0.5
|A. Nola C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.135
|.256
|.180
|.436
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Profar LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|.323
|.389
|.712
|1.0
|R. Grichuk DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.328
|.385
|.467
|.852
|-0.5
|R. McMahon 3B-2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.261
|.336
|.470
|.806
|-0.5
|E. Diaz C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|.350
|.452
|.802
|0.0
|A. Wynns C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|.238
|.216
|.454
|0.0
|E. Montero 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|.254
|.338
|.592
|-0.5
|N. Jones RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|.400
|.630
|1.030
|6.0
|E. Tovar SS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|.296
|.401
|.697
|3.0
|A. Trejo 2B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|.271
|.313
|.584
|0.5
|a- C. Blackmon PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|.347
|.422
|.769
|0.0
|H. Castro CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|.278
|.320
|.599
|0.0
|B. Doyle CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|.256
|.367
|.623
|-1.5
|b- M. Moustakas PH-3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|.342
|.415
|.757
|0.0
- a-grounded out for Trejo in the 8th
- b-fouled out for Doyle in the 8th
- 2B - F. Tatis (11), M. Machado (9), T. Grisham (15)
- RBI - F. Tatis 2 (32), G. Sanchez (11)
- 2-Out RBI - F. Tatis 2 (2), G. Sanchez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Tatis, J. Soto, G. Sanchez, X. Bogaerts, H. Kim, A. Nola 2 (2)
- HR - N. Jones (3)
- RBI - N. Jones (11), A. Trejo (13)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk
- CS - M. Machado
- CS - R. Grichuk (2), B. Doyle
- E - T. Grisham
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Weathers
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4.93
|1.49
|6.0
|D. Carlton
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4.30
|0.95
|4.5
|S. Wilson
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.84
|1.01
|6.0
|T. Hill
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.42
|1.22
|1.0
|N. Martinez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.84
|1.22
|1.0
|J. Hader
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.42
|0.91
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Freeland
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|3.91
|1.26
|8.5
|J. Bird
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3.43
|1.26
|-3.0
|B. Hand
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|1.41
|1.0
|D. Bard
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.96
|1.50
|1.5
|P. Johnson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.20
|1.88
|3.5
|J. Lawrence
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.31
|1.05
|3.5
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Weathers 43-25, D. Carlton 28-21, S. Wilson 27-17, T. Hill 4-3, N. Martinez 21-14, J. Hader 13-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Weathers 3-2, D. Carlton 3-1, S. Wilson 2-0, T. Hill 1-0, N. Martinez 2-2, J. Hader 1-0
- Batters Faced - R. Weathers 11, D. Carlton 7, S. Wilson 5, T. Hill, N. Martinez 5, J. Hader 3
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 90-59, J. Bird 28-14, B. Hand 2-1, D. Bard 20-10, P. Johnson 10-7, J. Lawrence 14-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 8-4, J. Bird 1-0, B. Hand 1-0, D. Bard 1-2, P. Johnson 1-0, J. Lawrence 2-0
- Batters Faced - K. Freeland 22, J. Bird 6, B. Hand, D. Bard 5, P. Johnson 3, J. Lawrence 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|F. Tatis RF
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|.315
|.516
|.831
|4.5
|J. Soto LF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.262
|.414
|.471
|.884
|-0.5
|M. Machado 3B
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|.298
|.392
|.689
|3.5
|G. Sanchez DH
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.275
|.318
|.625
|.943
|1.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|.345
|.394
|.739
|4.0
|J. Cronenworth 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.214
|.326
|.366
|.692
|0.5
|H. Kim 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.242
|.339
|.374
|.713
|1.5
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.193
|.314
|.365
|.679
|0.5
|A. Nola C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.135
|.256
|.180
|.436
|2.0
|Total
|35
|3
|9
|3
|0
|5
|10
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Profar LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|.323
|.389
|.712
|1.0
|R. Grichuk DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.328
|.385
|.467
|.852
|-0.5
|R. McMahon 3B-2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.261
|.336
|.470
|.806
|-0.5
|E. Diaz C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|.350
|.452
|.802
|0.0
|A. Wynns C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|.238
|.216
|.454
|0.0
|E. Montero 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|.254
|.338
|.592
|-0.5
|N. Jones RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|.400
|.630
|1.030
|6.0
|E. Tovar SS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|.296
|.401
|.697
|3.0
|A. Trejo 2B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|.271
|.313
|.584
|0.5
|a- C. Blackmon PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|.347
|.422
|.769
|0.0
|H. Castro CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|.278
|.320
|.599
|0.0
|B. Doyle CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|.256
|.367
|.623
|-1.5
|b- M. Moustakas PH-3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|.342
|.415
|.757
|0.0
|Total
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Weathers
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4.93
|1.49
|6.0
|D. Carlton
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4.30
|0.95
|4.5
|S. Wilson
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.84
|1.01
|6.0
|T. Hill
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.42
|1.22
|1.0
|N. Martinez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.84
|1.22
|1.0
|J. Hader
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.42
|0.91
|4.0
|Total
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Freeland
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|3.91
|1.26
|8.5
|J. Bird
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3.43
|1.26
|-3.0
|B. Hand
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|1.41
|1.0
|D. Bard
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.96
|1.50
|1.5
|P. Johnson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.20
|1.88
|3.5
|J. Lawrence
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.31
|1.05
|3.5
|Total
|9.0
|9
|3
|3
|5
|10
|0
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING Sanchez singled to left center, Machado scored, Sanchez to second 1 0 2ND INNING Jones homered to left 1 1 5TH INNING Trejo reached on fielder's choice to second, Tovar scored 1 2 6TH INNING Tatis singled to right, Kim and Bogaerts scored, Nola to third 3 2
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Soto grounded out to first
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Machado singled to deep left
- G. Sanchez: Foul, Foul, Sanchez singled to left center, Machado scored, Sanchez to second
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Weathers Pitching:
- J. Profar: Strike looking, Foul, Profar lined out to right
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Grichuk flied out to shallow right
- R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, McMahon singled to deep center
- E. Diaz: Diaz grounded out to third
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cronenworth walked
- H. Kim: Strike looking, Foul, Kim flied out to left
- T. Grisham: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Grisham struck out swinging
- A. Nola: Foul, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Nola singled to left, Cronenworth to second
- F. Tatis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Tatis grounded out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Weathers Pitching:
- E. Montero: Ball, Ball, Montero lined out to center
- N. Jones: Ball, Ball, Jones homered to left
- E. Tovar: Strike swinging, Ball, Tovar grounded out to third
- A. Trejo: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Trejo struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Soto struck out looking
- M. Machado: Machado singled to shallow left
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Machado caught stealing second, catcher to second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Weathers Pitching:
- B. Doyle: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Doyle struck out on foul tip
- J. Profar: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Profar lined out to center
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Foul, Grichuk singled to right
- R. McMahon: Ball, Grichuk caught stealing second, pitcher to first to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts walked
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Foul, Cronenworth flied out to deep center
- H. Kim: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kim flied out to deep center
- T. Grisham: Ball, Strike looking, Grisham doubled to deep right center, Bogaerts to third
- A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Nola flied out to right
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- F. Tatis: Tatis doubled to deep center
- J. Soto: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Soto grounded out to pitcher
- M. Machado: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Machado grounded out to third, Tatis to third
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- D. Carlton Pitching:
- N. Jones: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Jones flied out to center
- E. Tovar: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Tovar singled to center, Tovar to second on center fielder Grisham fielding error
- A. Trejo: Strike looking, Ball, Tovar to third on wild pitch, Foul, Trejo reached on fielder's choice to second, Tovar scored
- B. Doyle: Ball, Doyle reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Trejo out at second
- J. Profar: Ball, Doyle caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jacob Bird relieved Kyle Freeland
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bogaerts singled to shallow left
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Cronenworth struck out swinging
- H. Kim: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kim walked, Bogaerts to second
- T. Grisham: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
- A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nola walked, Bogaerts to third, Kim to second
- F. Tatis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Tatis singled to right, Kim and Bogaerts scored, Nola to third
- J. Soto: Pickoff attempt to first
- Soto grounded out to first
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Steven Wilson relieved Drew Carlton
- J. Profar: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Profar grounded out to first
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- R. McMahon: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Daniel Bard relieved Brad Hand
- M. Machado: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Machado doubled to left center
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Sanchez grounded out to third
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bogaerts walked
- J. Cronenworth: Cronenworth flied out to center, Machado to third
- H. Kim: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kim struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Wilson Pitching:
- E. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Diaz popped out to second
- E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Montero grounded out to third
- Tim Hill relieved Steven Wilson
- N. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Jones grounded out to third
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Nick Martinez relieved Tim Hill
- E. Tovar: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Tovar reached on an infield single to pitcher
- Charlie Blackmon hit for Alan Trejo
- C. Blackmon: Strike swinging, Tovar to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Blackmon grounded out to second, Tovar to third
- Mike Moustakas hit for Brenton Doyle
- M. Moustakas: Strike swinging, Moustakas fouled out to third
- J. Profar: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Profar walked
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike swinging, Grichuk flied out to shallow shortstop
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ryan McMahon at second base
- Harold Castro in center field
- Mike Moustakas at third base
- Justin Lawrence relieved Pierce Johnson
- J. Soto: Soto grounded out to third
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Machado struck out swinging
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sanchez grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh Hader relieved Nick Martinez
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- A. Wynns: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Wynns grounded out to pitcher
- E. Montero: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Montero struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)