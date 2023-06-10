Box Score
123456789RHE
SD31-33
100002000391
COL26-40
010010000250
  • Coors FieldDenver, CO
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: COL - N. Jones (2)
SDPadres
COLRockies
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
F. Tatis RF50220012.266.315.516.8314.5
J. Soto LF50000013.262.414.471.884-0.5
M. Machado 3B51300011.249.298.392.6893.5
G. Sanchez DH50110023.275.318.625.9431.0
X. Bogaerts SS21100201.258.345.394.7394.0
J. Cronenworth 1B30000114.214.326.366.6920.5
H. Kim 2B31000114.242.339.374.7131.5
T. Grisham CF40100033.193.314.365.6790.5
A. Nola C30100102.135.256.180.4362.0
HITTERSAB
F. Tatis RF5
J. Soto LF5
M. Machado 3B5
G. Sanchez DH5
X. Bogaerts SS2
J. Cronenworth 1B3
H. Kim 2B3
T. Grisham CF4
A. Nola C3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Profar LF30000100.243.323.389.7121.0
    R. Grichuk DH40100012.328.385.467.852-0.5
    R. McMahon 3B-2B40100030.261.336.470.806-0.5
    E. Diaz C30000001.294.350.452.8020.0
    A. Wynns C10000000.162.238.216.4540.0
    E. Montero 1B40000010.221.254.338.592-0.5
    N. Jones RF31111000.348.400.6301.0306.0
    E. Tovar SS31200000.253.296.401.6973.0
    A. Trejo 2B20010010.241.271.313.5840.5
    a- C. Blackmon PH10000001.265.347.422.7690.0
    H. Castro CF00000000.266.278.320.5990.0
    B. Doyle CF20000011.211.256.367.623-1.5
    b- M. Moustakas PH-3B10000001.255.342.415.7570.0
    HITTERSAB
    J. Profar LF3
    R. Grichuk DH4
    R. McMahon 3B-2B4
    E. Diaz C3
    A. Wynns C1
    E. Montero 1B4
    N. Jones RF3
    E. Tovar SS3
    A. Trejo 2B2
    a- C. Blackmon PH1
    H. Castro CF0
    B. Doyle CF2
    b- M. Moustakas PH-3B1
    • a-grounded out for Trejo in the 8th
    • b-fouled out for Doyle in the 8th
    BATTING
    • 2B - F. Tatis (11), M. Machado (9), T. Grisham (15)
    • RBI - F. Tatis 2 (32), G. Sanchez (11)
    • 2-Out RBI - F. Tatis 2 (2), G. Sanchez
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Tatis, J. Soto, G. Sanchez, X. Bogaerts, H. Kim, A. Nola 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • HR - N. Jones (3)
    • RBI - N. Jones (11), A. Trejo (13)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - M. Machado
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - R. Grichuk (2), B. Doyle
    FIELDING
    • E - T. Grisham
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Weathers3.03110214.931.496.0
    D. Carlton2.01110104.300.954.5
    S. Wilson1.20000202.841.016.0
    T. Hill0.10000003.421.221.0
    N. Martinez1.01001002.841.221.0
    J. Hader1.00000201.420.914.0
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Weathers3.0
    D. Carlton2.0
    S. Wilson1.2
    T. Hill0.1
    N. Martinez1.0
    J. Hader1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    K. Freeland5.06112503.911.268.5
    J. Bird0.22222203.431.26-3.0
    B. Hand0.10000003.861.411.0
    D. Bard1.01001100.961.501.5
    P. Johnson1.00000107.201.883.5
    J. Lawrence1.00000103.311.053.5
    PITCHERSIP
    K. Freeland5.0
    J. Bird0.2
    B. Hand0.1
    D. Bard1.0
    P. Johnson1.0
    J. Lawrence1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Weathers 43-25, D. Carlton 28-21, S. Wilson 27-17, T. Hill 4-3, N. Martinez 21-14, J. Hader 13-10
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Weathers 3-2, D. Carlton 3-1, S. Wilson 2-0, T. Hill 1-0, N. Martinez 2-2, J. Hader 1-0
    • Batters Faced - R. Weathers 11, D. Carlton 7, S. Wilson 5, T. Hill, N. Martinez 5, J. Hader 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 90-59, J. Bird 28-14, B. Hand 2-1, D. Bard 20-10, P. Johnson 10-7, J. Lawrence 14-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 8-4, J. Bird 1-0, B. Hand 1-0, D. Bard 1-2, P. Johnson 1-0, J. Lawrence 2-0
    • Batters Faced - K. Freeland 22, J. Bird 6, B. Hand, D. Bard 5, P. Johnson 3, J. Lawrence 3
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 1ST INNING
        		Sanchez singled to left center, Machado scored, Sanchez to second10
      • 2ND INNING
        		Jones homered to left11
      • 5TH INNING
        		Trejo reached on fielder's choice to second, Tovar scored12
      • 6TH INNING
        		Tatis singled to right, Kim and Bogaerts scored, Nola to third32
      • 1ST INNING
        • K. Freeland Pitching:
        • F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
        • J. Soto: Strike looking, Soto grounded out to first
        • M. Machado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Machado singled to deep left
        • G. Sanchez: Foul, Foul, Sanchez singled to left center, Machado scored, Sanchez to second
        • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Weathers Pitching:
        • J. Profar: Strike looking, Foul, Profar lined out to right
        • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Grichuk flied out to shallow right
        • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, McMahon singled to deep center
        • E. Diaz: Diaz grounded out to third
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • K. Freeland Pitching:
        • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cronenworth walked
        • H. Kim: Strike looking, Foul, Kim flied out to left
        • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Grisham struck out swinging
        • A. Nola: Foul, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Nola singled to left, Cronenworth to second
        • F. Tatis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Tatis grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Weathers Pitching:
        • E. Montero: Ball, Ball, Montero lined out to center
        • N. Jones: Ball, Ball, Jones homered to left
        • E. Tovar: Strike swinging, Ball, Tovar grounded out to third
        • A. Trejo: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Trejo struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • K. Freeland Pitching:
        • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Soto struck out looking
        • M. Machado: Machado singled to shallow left
        • G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Machado caught stealing second, catcher to second
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Weathers Pitching:
        • B. Doyle: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Doyle struck out on foul tip
        • J. Profar: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Profar lined out to center
        • R. Grichuk: Ball, Foul, Grichuk singled to right
        • R. McMahon: Ball, Grichuk caught stealing second, pitcher to first to shortstop
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • K. Freeland Pitching:
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts walked
        • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Foul, Cronenworth flied out to deep center
        • H. Kim: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kim flied out to deep center
        • T. Grisham: Ball, Strike looking, Grisham doubled to deep right center, Bogaerts to third
        • A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Nola flied out to right
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Drew Carlton relieved Ryan Weathers
        • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
        • E. Diaz: Ball, Diaz grounded out to shortstop
        • E. Montero: Strike looking, Montero lined out to right
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • K. Freeland Pitching:
        • F. Tatis: Tatis doubled to deep center
        • J. Soto: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Soto grounded out to pitcher
        • M. Machado: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Machado grounded out to third, Tatis to third
        • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
        • D. Carlton Pitching:
        • N. Jones: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Jones flied out to center
        • E. Tovar: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Tovar singled to center, Tovar to second on center fielder Grisham fielding error
        • A. Trejo: Strike looking, Ball, Tovar to third on wild pitch, Foul, Trejo reached on fielder's choice to second, Tovar scored
        • B. Doyle: Ball, Doyle reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Trejo out at second
        • J. Profar: Ball, Doyle caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Jacob Bird relieved Kyle Freeland
        • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bogaerts singled to shallow left
        • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Cronenworth struck out swinging
        • H. Kim: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kim walked, Bogaerts to second
        • T. Grisham: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
        • A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nola walked, Bogaerts to third, Kim to second
        • F. Tatis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Tatis singled to right, Kim and Bogaerts scored, Nola to third
        • J. Soto: Pickoff attempt to first
        • Soto grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Steven Wilson relieved Drew Carlton
        • J. Profar: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Profar grounded out to first
        • R. Grichuk: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
        • R. McMahon: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Daniel Bard relieved Brad Hand
        • M. Machado: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Machado doubled to left center
        • G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Sanchez grounded out to third
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bogaerts walked
        • J. Cronenworth: Cronenworth flied out to center, Machado to third
        • H. Kim: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kim struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • S. Wilson Pitching:
        • E. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Diaz popped out to second
        • E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Montero grounded out to third
        • Tim Hill relieved Steven Wilson
        • N. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Jones grounded out to third
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Pierce Johnson relieved Daniel Bard
        • T. Grisham: Foul
        • Grisham struck out looking
        • A. Nola: Ball, Strike looking, Nola lined out to left
        • F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Tatis grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Nick Martinez relieved Tim Hill
        • E. Tovar: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Tovar reached on an infield single to pitcher
        • Charlie Blackmon hit for Alan Trejo
        • C. Blackmon: Strike swinging, Tovar to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Blackmon grounded out to second, Tovar to third
        • Mike Moustakas hit for Brenton Doyle
        • M. Moustakas: Strike swinging, Moustakas fouled out to third
        • J. Profar: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Profar walked
        • R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike swinging, Grichuk flied out to shallow shortstop
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • Ryan McMahon at second base
        • Harold Castro in center field
        • Mike Moustakas at third base
        • Justin Lawrence relieved Pierce Johnson
        • J. Soto: Soto grounded out to third
        • M. Machado: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Machado struck out swinging
        • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sanchez grounded out to pitcher
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Josh Hader relieved Nick Martinez
        • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
        • A. Wynns: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Wynns grounded out to pitcher
        • E. Montero: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Montero struck out swinging
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
