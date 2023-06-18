Box Score
- W: B. White (1-0)L: L. Varland (3-3)S: J. Foley (3)
- HR: DET - S. Torkelson (7), K. Carpenter (4)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Z. McKinstry RF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|.333
|.368
|.702
|1.0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.237
|.321
|.397
|.718
|5.5
|K. Carpenter LF
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|.330
|.505
|.835
|9.0
|a- Z. Short PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|.329
|.432
|.762
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|.276
|.351
|.627
|5.5
|N. Maton 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.153
|.284
|.290
|.574
|1.0
|A. Ibanez 2B-LF
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|.271
|.418
|.689
|6.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|.307
|.317
|.623
|3.0
|E. Haase C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.217
|.274
|.303
|.577
|-0.5
|J. Marisnick CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|.257
|.303
|.560
|3.0
- 2B - A. Ibanez 2 (9)
- 3B - J. Baez (3), J. Marisnick
- HR - S. Torkelson (8), K. Carpenter (5)
- SF - M. Cabrera (2)
- RBI - S. Torkelson 2 (34), K. Carpenter (10), J. Baez (35), A. Ibanez (11), M. Cabrera (10)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Baez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Maton, E. Haase 2 (2)
- 2B - W. Castro (8), K. Farmer (4), C. Vazquez (6)
- RBI - W. Castro (14), R. Lewis (10), C. Vazquez (12)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Julien, M. Kepler, B. Buxton 2 (2)
- CS - J. Marisnick (2)
- DP - (Lewis-Farmer-Solano)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|W. Vest
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.07
|0.0
|T. Holton
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2.09
|0.98
|5.0
|B. White (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1.69
|0.56
|14.5
|C. Shreve
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.05
|1.20
|2.5
|J. Cisnero
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|1.26
|5.0
|A. Lange
|0.0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4.13
|1.24
|-8.0
|J. Foley (S, 3)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2.30
|1.05
|14.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|W. Vest
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.07
|0.0
|T. Holton
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2.09
|0.98
|5.0
|B. White (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1.69
|0.56
|14.5
|C. Shreve
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.05
|1.20
|2.5
|J. Cisnero
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|1.26
|5.0
|A. Lange
|0.0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4.13
|1.24
|-8.0
|J. Foley (S, 3)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2.30
|1.05
|14.0
|Total
|9.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|14
|0
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING Baez tripled to right, Carpenter scored 1 0 2ND INNING Vazquez doubled to deep left, Farmer scored 1 1 5TH INNING Torkelson homered to left center, Marisnick scored 3 1 Carpenter homered to left center 4 1 Ibanez singled to left, Baez scored, Maton to third, Ibanez to second 5 1 Cabrera hit sacrifice fly to center, Maton scored, Ibanez to third 6 1 8TH INNING Castro doubled to right, Jeffers scored, Julien to third 6 2 Julien scored, Castro to third on wild pitch 6 3 Lewis singled to center, Castro scored, Solano to third, Correa to second 6 4
- L. Varland Pitching:
- Z. McKinstry: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, McKinstry flied out to center
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Torkelson flied out to shallow right
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter singled to shallow left
- J. Baez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Baez tripled to right, Carpenter scored
- N. Maton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. Vest Pitching:
- E. Julien: Foul, Ball, Julien grounded out to first
- W. Castro: Castro lined out to right
- A. Kirilloff: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Kirilloff singled to deep right center
- C. Correa: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Correa singled to center, Kirilloff to second
- Tyler Holton relieved Will Vest
- M. Kepler: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Kepler struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Varland Pitching:
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez doubled to deep right center
- M. Cabrera: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
- E. Haase: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Haase struck out swinging
- J. Marisnick: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Marisnick reached on fielder's choice to second, Ibanez to third, Cabrera out at second
- Z. McKinstry: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Marisnick caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Holton Pitching:
- K. Farmer: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Farmer doubled to left
- J. Gallo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- C. Vazquez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Vazquez doubled to deep left, Farmer scored
- M. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Taylor flied out to center
- E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Julien grounded out to second
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Varland Pitching:
- Z. McKinstry: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, McKinstry reached on an infield single to second
- S. Torkelson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Torkelson struck out looking
- K. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Carpenter flied out to left
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Baez grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Holton Pitching:
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- A. Kirilloff: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kirilloff struck out swinging
- Brendan White relieved Tyler Holton
- C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Correa flied out to right
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Varland Pitching:
- N. Maton: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
- A. Ibanez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez doubled to left center
- M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Ball, Cabrera flied out to deep right, Ibanez to third
- E. Haase: Haase flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. White Pitching:
- M. Kepler: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Kepler struck out looking
- K. Farmer: Foul, Strike swinging, Farmer grounded out to third
- J. Gallo: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Varland Pitching:
- J. Marisnick: Strike looking, Ball, Marisnick tripled to deep center
- Z. McKinstry: McKinstry flied out to shallow left
- S. Torkelson: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Torkelson homered to left center, Marisnick scored
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Carpenter homered to left center
- J. Baez: Ball, Baez singled to center
- N. Maton: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked, Baez to second
- Jordan Balazovic relieved Louie Varland
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez singled to left, Baez scored, Maton to third, Ibanez to second
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Foul, Foul, Cabrera hit sacrifice fly to center, Maton scored, Ibanez to third
- E. Haase: Strike looking, Haase grounded out to third
- Middle of the 5th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. White Pitching:
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
- M. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to shortstop
- Chasen Shreve relieved Brendan White
- E. Julien: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Julien struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Shreve Pitching:
- W. Castro: Ball, Castro fouled out to first
- Donovan Solano hit for Alex Kirilloff
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Solano flied out to deep left
- C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Correa reached on an infield single to second
- Royce Lewis hit for Max Kepler
- Jose Cisnero relieved Chasen Shreve
- R. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Willi Castro in left field
- Donovan Solano at first base
- Royce Lewis at third base
- Joey Gallo in right field
- K. Carpenter: Ball, Carpenter singled to left
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
- N. Maton: Strike looking, Ball, Maton flied out to center
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ibanez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Carpenter out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Alex Lange relieved Jose Cisnero
- M. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Taylor hit by pitch
- Ryan Jeffers ran for Michael Taylor
- E. Julien: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Julien walked, Jeffers to second
- W. Castro: Foul, Foul, Castro doubled to right, Jeffers scored, Julien to third
- D. Solano: Ball, Ball, Solano hit by pitch
- C. Correa: Ball, Ball, Julien scored, Castro to third on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Correa walked, Solano to second
- Jason Foley relieved Alex Lange
- R. Lewis: Strike looking, Lewis singled to center, Castro scored, Solano to third, Correa to second
- K. Farmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Farmer flied out to left
- J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- Byron Buxton hit for Christian Vazquez
- B. Buxton: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Buxton struck out looking
- End of the 8th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Edouard Julien at second base
- Willi Castro in center field
- Kyle Farmer in left field
- Ryan Jeffers catching
- Jovani Moran pitching
- Z. McKinstry: Ball, Strike looking, McKinstry lined out to center
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- Zack Short hit for Kerry Carpenter
- Z. Short: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Short flied out to shallow second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)