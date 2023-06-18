Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
DET30-40
1000500006110
MIN36-36
010000030470
  • Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
  • W: B. White (1-0)L: L. Varland (3-3)S: J. Foley (3)
  • HR: DET - S. Torkelson (7), K. Carpenter (4)
DETTigers
MINTwins
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
Z. McKinstry RF50100001.242.333.368.7021.0
S. Torkelson 1B51121031.237.321.397.7185.5
K. Carpenter LF42311001.287.330.505.8359.0
a- Z. Short PH-2B10000000.270.329.432.7620.0
J. Baez SS41210012.237.276.351.6275.5
N. Maton 3B31000122.153.284.290.5741.0
A. Ibanez 2B-LF40310001.230.271.418.6896.0
M. Cabrera DH10010201.225.307.317.6233.0
E. Haase C40000015.217.274.303.577-0.5
J. Marisnick CF41100003.212.257.303.5603.0
HITTERSAB
Z. McKinstry RF5
S. Torkelson 1B5
K. Carpenter LF4
a- Z. Short PH-2B1
J. Baez SS4
N. Maton 3B3
A. Ibanez 2B-LF4
M. Cabrera DH1
E. Haase C4
J. Marisnick CF4
  • a-flied out for Carpenter in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Julien DH-2B41000121.259.354.471.8241.0
W. Castro 3B-LF-CF51110010.248.304.407.7113.5
A. Kirilloff 1B20100010.276.396.440.8350.5
c- D. Solano PH-1B10000000.289.382.404.7861.0
C. Correa SS30200100.221.307.420.7263.0
M. Kepler RF20000022.189.261.365.625-1.0
d- R. Lewis PH-3B20110011.291.304.418.7221.5
K. Farmer 2B-LF41100003.269.324.392.7163.0
J. Gallo LF-RF40000044.191.320.467.788-2.0
C. Vazquez C30110010.222.294.264.5582.5
e- B. Buxton PH10000013.209.312.424.736-0.5
J. Moran P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Taylor CF20000001.224.270.426.6971.0
R. Jeffers PR-C11000010.232.361.394.7550.5
HITTERSAB
E. Julien DH-2B4
W. Castro 3B-LF-CF5
A. Kirilloff 1B2
c- D. Solano PH-1B1
C. Correa SS3
M. Kepler RF2
d- R. Lewis PH-3B2
K. Farmer 2B-LF4
J. Gallo LF-RF4
C. Vazquez C3
e- B. Buxton PH1
J. Moran P0
M. Taylor CF2
R. Jeffers PR-C1
  • c-hit by pitch for Kirilloff in the 6th
  • d-singled for Kepler in the 6th
  • e-struck out for Vazquez in the 8th
BATTING
  • 2B - A. Ibanez 2 (9)
  • 3B - J. Baez (3), J. Marisnick
  • HR - S. Torkelson (8), K. Carpenter (5)
  • SF - M. Cabrera (2)
  • RBI - S. Torkelson 2 (34), K. Carpenter (10), J. Baez (35), A. Ibanez (11), M. Cabrera (10)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Baez
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Maton, E. Haase 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 2B - W. Castro (8), K. Farmer (4), C. Vazquez (6)
  • RBI - W. Castro (14), R. Lewis (10), C. Vazquez (12)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Julien, M. Kepler, B. Buxton 2 (2)
BASERUNNING
  • CS - J. Marisnick (2)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Lewis-Farmer-Solano)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
W. Vest0.22000003.001.070.0
T. Holton2.02110402.090.985.0
B. White (W, 1-0)2.00000301.690.5614.5
C. Shreve1.01000104.051.202.5
J. Cisnero1.10000202.331.265.0
A. Lange0.01332004.131.24-8.0
J. Foley (S, 3)2.01000402.301.0514.0
PITCHERSIP
W. Vest0.2
T. Holton2.0
B. White (W, 1-0)2.0
C. Shreve1.0
J. Cisnero1.1
A. Lange0.0
J. Foley (S, 3)2.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
L. Varland (L, 3-3)4.19662425.301.36-7.0
J. Balazovic3.22001200.000.829.0
J. Moran1.00000104.341.383.5
PITCHERSIP
L. Varland (L, 3-3)4.1
J. Balazovic3.2
J. Moran1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - W. Vest 13-10, T. Holton 36-25, B. White 23-18, C. Shreve 14-9, J. Cisnero 13-8, A. Lange 17-5, J. Foley 28-20
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. Vest 2-0, T. Holton 2-1, B. White 2-1, C. Shreve 1-1, J. Cisnero 0-2, J. Foley 1-1
  • Batters Faced - W. Vest 4, T. Holton 8, B. White 6, C. Shreve 4, J. Cisnero 4, A. Lange 5, J. Foley 7
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - L. Varland 99-67, J. Balazovic 40-28, J. Moran 11-7
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Varland 5-9, J. Balazovic 4-3, J. Moran 0-1
  • Batters Faced - L. Varland 23, J. Balazovic 13, J. Moran 3
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
123456789RHE
DET30-40
1000500006110
MIN36-36
010000030470
  • Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
Z. McKinstry RF50100001.242.333.368.7021.0
S. Torkelson 1B51121031.237.321.397.7185.5
K. Carpenter LF42311001.287.330.505.8359.0
a- Z. Short PH-2B10000000.270.329.432.7620.0
J. Baez SS41210012.237.276.351.6275.5
N. Maton 3B31000122.153.284.290.5741.0
A. Ibanez 2B-LF40310001.230.271.418.6896.0
M. Cabrera DH10010201.225.307.317.6233.0
E. Haase C40000015.217.274.303.577-0.5
J. Marisnick CF41100003.212.257.303.5603.0
Total35611623717-----
HITTERSAB
Z. McKinstry RF5
S. Torkelson 1B5
K. Carpenter LF4
a- Z. Short PH-2B1
J. Baez SS4
N. Maton 3B3
A. Ibanez 2B-LF4
M. Cabrera DH1
E. Haase C4
J. Marisnick CF4
Total35
  • a-flied out for Carpenter in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Julien DH-2B41000121.259.354.471.8241.0
W. Castro 3B-LF-CF51110010.248.304.407.7113.5
A. Kirilloff 1B20100010.276.396.440.8350.5
c- D. Solano PH-1B10000000.289.382.404.7861.0
C. Correa SS30200100.221.307.420.7263.0
M. Kepler RF20000022.189.261.365.625-1.0
d- R. Lewis PH-3B20110011.291.304.418.7221.5
K. Farmer 2B-LF41100003.269.324.392.7163.0
J. Gallo LF-RF40000044.191.320.467.788-2.0
C. Vazquez C30110010.222.294.264.5582.5
e- B. Buxton PH10000013.209.312.424.736-0.5
J. Moran P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Taylor CF20000001.224.270.426.6971.0
R. Jeffers PR-C11000010.232.361.394.7550.5
Total34473021415-----
HITTERSAB
E. Julien DH-2B4
W. Castro 3B-LF-CF5
A. Kirilloff 1B2
c- D. Solano PH-1B1
C. Correa SS3
M. Kepler RF2
d- R. Lewis PH-3B2
K. Farmer 2B-LF4
J. Gallo LF-RF4
C. Vazquez C3
e- B. Buxton PH1
J. Moran P0
M. Taylor CF2
R. Jeffers PR-C1
Total34
  • c-hit by pitch for Kirilloff in the 6th
  • d-singled for Kepler in the 6th
  • e-struck out for Vazquez in the 8th
BATTING
  • 2B - A. Ibanez 2 (9)
  • 3B - J. Baez (3), J. Marisnick
  • HR - S. Torkelson (8), K. Carpenter (5)
  • SF - M. Cabrera (2)
  • RBI - S. Torkelson 2 (34), K. Carpenter (10), J. Baez (35), A. Ibanez (11), M. Cabrera (10)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Baez
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Maton, E. Haase 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 2B - W. Castro (8), K. Farmer (4), C. Vazquez (6)
  • RBI - W. Castro (14), R. Lewis (10), C. Vazquez (12)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Julien, M. Kepler, B. Buxton 2 (2)
BASERUNNING
  • CS - J. Marisnick (2)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Lewis-Farmer-Solano)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
W. Vest0.22000003.001.070.0
T. Holton2.02110402.090.985.0
B. White (W, 1-0)2.00000301.690.5614.5
C. Shreve1.01000104.051.202.5
J. Cisnero1.10000202.331.265.0
A. Lange0.01332004.131.24-8.0
J. Foley (S, 3)2.01000402.301.0514.0
Total9.07442140---
PITCHERSIP
W. Vest0.2
T. Holton2.0
B. White (W, 1-0)2.0
C. Shreve1.0
J. Cisnero1.1
A. Lange0.0
J. Foley (S, 3)2.0
Total9.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
L. Varland (L, 3-3)4.19662425.301.36-7.0
J. Balazovic3.22001200.000.829.0
J. Moran1.00000104.341.383.5
Total9.01166372---
PITCHERSIP
L. Varland (L, 3-3)4.1
J. Balazovic3.2
J. Moran1.0
Total9.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - W. Vest 13-10, T. Holton 36-25, B. White 23-18, C. Shreve 14-9, J. Cisnero 13-8, A. Lange 17-5, J. Foley 28-20
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. Vest 2-0, T. Holton 2-1, B. White 2-1, C. Shreve 1-1, J. Cisnero 0-2, J. Foley 1-1
  • Batters Faced - W. Vest 4, T. Holton 8, B. White 6, C. Shreve 4, J. Cisnero 4, A. Lange 5, J. Foley 7
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - L. Varland 99-67, J. Balazovic 40-28, J. Moran 11-7
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Varland 5-9, J. Balazovic 4-3, J. Moran 0-1
  • Batters Faced - L. Varland 23, J. Balazovic 13, J. Moran 3
  • 1ST INNING
    		Baez tripled to right, Carpenter scored10
  • 2ND INNING
    		Vazquez doubled to deep left, Farmer scored11
  • 5TH INNING
    		Torkelson homered to left center, Marisnick scored31
    		Carpenter homered to left center41
    		Ibanez singled to left, Baez scored, Maton to third, Ibanez to second51
    		Cabrera hit sacrifice fly to center, Maton scored, Ibanez to third61
  • 8TH INNING
    		Castro doubled to right, Jeffers scored, Julien to third62
    		Julien scored, Castro to third on wild pitch63
    		Lewis singled to center, Castro scored, Solano to third, Correa to second64
  • 1ST INNING
    • L. Varland Pitching:
    • Z. McKinstry: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, McKinstry flied out to center
    • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Torkelson flied out to shallow right
    • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter singled to shallow left
    • J. Baez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Baez tripled to right, Carpenter scored
    • N. Maton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • W. Vest Pitching:
    • E. Julien: Foul, Ball, Julien grounded out to first
    • W. Castro: Castro lined out to right
    • A. Kirilloff: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Kirilloff singled to deep right center
    • C. Correa: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Correa singled to center, Kirilloff to second
    • Tyler Holton relieved Will Vest
    • M. Kepler: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Kepler struck out swinging
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • L. Varland Pitching:
    • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez doubled to deep right center
    • M. Cabrera: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
    • E. Haase: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Haase struck out swinging
    • J. Marisnick: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Marisnick reached on fielder's choice to second, Ibanez to third, Cabrera out at second
    • Z. McKinstry: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Marisnick caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • T. Holton Pitching:
    • K. Farmer: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Farmer doubled to left
    • J. Gallo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
    • C. Vazquez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Vazquez doubled to deep left, Farmer scored
    • M. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Taylor flied out to center
    • E. Julien: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Julien grounded out to second
    • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • L. Varland Pitching:
    • Z. McKinstry: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, McKinstry reached on an infield single to second
    • S. Torkelson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Torkelson struck out looking
    • K. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Carpenter flied out to left
    • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Baez grounded out to pitcher
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • T. Holton Pitching:
    • W. Castro: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
    • A. Kirilloff: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kirilloff struck out swinging
    • Brendan White relieved Tyler Holton
    • C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Correa flied out to right
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • L. Varland Pitching:
    • N. Maton: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
    • A. Ibanez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez doubled to left center
    • M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Ball, Cabrera flied out to deep right, Ibanez to third
    • E. Haase: Haase flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • B. White Pitching:
    • M. Kepler: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Kepler struck out looking
    • K. Farmer: Foul, Strike swinging, Farmer grounded out to third
    • J. Gallo: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • L. Varland Pitching:
    • J. Marisnick: Strike looking, Ball, Marisnick tripled to deep center
    • Z. McKinstry: McKinstry flied out to shallow left
    • S. Torkelson: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Torkelson homered to left center, Marisnick scored
    • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Carpenter homered to left center
    • J. Baez: Ball, Baez singled to center
    • N. Maton: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked, Baez to second
    • Jordan Balazovic relieved Louie Varland
    • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez singled to left, Baez scored, Maton to third, Ibanez to second
    • M. Cabrera: Ball, Foul, Foul, Cabrera hit sacrifice fly to center, Maton scored, Ibanez to third
    • E. Haase: Strike looking, Haase grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 5th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. White Pitching:
    • C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
    • M. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to shortstop
    • Chasen Shreve relieved Brendan White
    • E. Julien: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Julien struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • J. Balazovic Pitching:
    • J. Marisnick: Strike swinging, Marisnick fouled out to first
    • Z. McKinstry: Foul, Ball, McKinstry flied out to left
    • S. Torkelson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Torkelson struck out looking
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • C. Shreve Pitching:
    • W. Castro: Ball, Castro fouled out to first
    • Donovan Solano hit for Alex Kirilloff
    • D. Solano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Solano flied out to deep left
    • C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Correa reached on an infield single to second
    • Royce Lewis hit for Max Kepler
    • Jose Cisnero relieved Chasen Shreve
    • R. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Willi Castro in left field
    • Donovan Solano at first base
    • Royce Lewis at third base
    • Joey Gallo in right field
    • K. Carpenter: Ball, Carpenter singled to left
    • J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
    • N. Maton: Strike looking, Ball, Maton flied out to center
    • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ibanez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Carpenter out at second
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • J. Cisnero Pitching:
    • K. Farmer: Ball, Ball, Farmer flied out to center
    • J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Gallo struck out on foul tip
    • C. Vazquez: Vazquez flied out to deep center
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • J. Balazovic Pitching:
    • M. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
    • E. Haase: Haase lined out to center
    • J. Marisnick: Foul, Marisnick grounded into double play third to second to first, Cabrera out at second
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Alex Lange relieved Jose Cisnero
    • M. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Taylor hit by pitch
    • Ryan Jeffers ran for Michael Taylor
    • E. Julien: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Julien walked, Jeffers to second
    • W. Castro: Foul, Foul, Castro doubled to right, Jeffers scored, Julien to third
    • D. Solano: Ball, Ball, Solano hit by pitch
    • C. Correa: Ball, Ball, Julien scored, Castro to third on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Correa walked, Solano to second
    • Jason Foley relieved Alex Lange
    • R. Lewis: Strike looking, Lewis singled to center, Castro scored, Solano to third, Correa to second
    • K. Farmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Farmer flied out to left
    • J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
    • Byron Buxton hit for Christian Vazquez
    • B. Buxton: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Buxton struck out looking
    • End of the 8th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Edouard Julien at second base
    • Willi Castro in center field
    • Kyle Farmer in left field
    • Ryan Jeffers catching
    • Jovani Moran pitching
    • Z. McKinstry: Ball, Strike looking, McKinstry lined out to center
    • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
    • Zack Short hit for Kerry Carpenter
    • Z. Short: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Short flied out to shallow second
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Zack Short at second base
    • Andy Ibanez in left field
    • R. Jeffers: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Jeffers struck out looking
    • E. Julien: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Julien struck out looking
    • W. Castro: Castro lined out to left
    • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola