Eduardo Rodriguez Finger 07-04-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 5

Austin Meadows Personal 07-01-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 2

Spencer Turnbull Neck 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Matthew Boyd Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Akil Baddoo Quadriceps 07-03-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4

Trey Wingenter Biceps 07-01-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 2

Alex Faedo Finger 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Will Vest Leg 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Reese Olson Knee 07-04-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 5

Casey Mize Elbow 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Riley Greene Lower Leg 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Tarik Skubal Elbow 07-03-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4