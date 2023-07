Jeffrey Springs Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Andrew Kittredge Elbow 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Garrett Cleavinger Knee 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Shane Baz Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Josh Fleming Elbow 07-28-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 29

Drew Rasmussen Elbow 07-16-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 17

Brandon Lowe Back 07-03-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4