Searching for answers, Cardinals' Adam Wainwright takes on Marlins

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is proceeding with a strong vote of confidence from St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol.

"When I say he's determined, that's an understatement," Marmol said after Wainwright struggled during a 14-0 loss on Thursday. "People can give up on him all they want. I won't. He'll make his next start."

Wainwright will try to back up Marmol's sentiments on Tuesday when the visiting Cardinals face the Miami Marlins in the second game of a four-game series.

The Marlins rallied for a 5-4 victory in the series opener on Monday.

Wainwright (3-3, 7.45 ERA) allowed 13 runs on 17 hits over just 4 2/3 innings in his last two efforts while remaining stuck on 198 career victories.

In his most recent start, Wainwright allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings in the 14-0 loss to the Houston Astros. He walked three and struck out one.

"I thought I was going to be great, and I keep being surprised when I'm not," Wainwright said after the outing against Houston. "I don't know what to tell y'all. I don't know what to tell the fan base. Sorry."

However, despite the rough performance, Marmol still rallied behind the 41-year-old.

"You get my age, you just wonder sometimes if people have lost faith in you," Wainwright said. "That's what he walked over and said that he didn't, he hadn't lost faith in me and still believed I was going to finish strong and help this team win a lot of games."

Wainwright is 8-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 16 career appearances (14 starts) against the Marlins.

The Marlins overcame a 4-2 deficit on Monday after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series over the weekend. They will try to build a new winning streak by turning to left-hander Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.53), who has combined for 13 1/3 scoreless innings over his last two starts.

Luzardo has struck out 18 batters and allowed just five hits and two walks in those starts.

"I'm throwing the changeup more and using both sides of the plate," Luzardo said. "The changeup has been the biggest part for me, being able to use something other than my slider to get guys off my fastball. We're starting to explore other options as well."

Luzardo lost his only career start against the Cardinals, which came on April 19, 2022. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

The Marlins made a roster move ahead of the series, placing outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list and promoting fellow outfielder Dane Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville. Chisholm had recently returned to the lineup after recovering from turf toe.

"I mean, yeah, it's frustrating," Chisholm said. "But I trust my teammates, I trust the guys and I trust the staff that they made the right decision and who they're bringing up to come and replace me on the roster and help us keep winning."

The Cardinals also made a change on Monday, promoting first baseman Luken Baker from Triple-A Memphis while designating outfielder Oscar Mercado for assignment.

--Field Level Media