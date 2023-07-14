Adam Wainwright Shoulder 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Drew VerHagen Hip 07-16-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 17

Wilking Rodriguez Shoulder 09-19-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 20

Tyler O'Neill Back 07-16-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 17

Ryan Helsley Forearm 07-20-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 21

Jake Woodford Shoulder 07-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 15

Andrew Knizner Groin 07-15-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 16

Packy Naughton Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season