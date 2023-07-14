Live
3rd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- B. Donovan 2BDonovan hit by pitch
DUE UP 3RD
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|.290
|.394
|.685
|0.0
|L. Thomas RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|.345
|.494
|.840
|0.0
|J. Candelario 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.335
|.475
|.810
|-0.5
|I. Vargas 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|.315
|.432
|.000
|-
|J. Meneses DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|.326
|.402
|.728
|0.0
|K. Ruiz C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|.277
|.358
|.635
|0.0
|D. Smith 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.326
|.338
|.663
|0.0
|C. Dickerson LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|.274
|.351
|.625
|0.0
|L. Garcia 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|.305
|.379
|.685
|0.0
|A. Call CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|.309
|.319
|.628
|-0.5
- HR - L. Nootbaar (6)
- RBI - L. Nootbaar (26)
- 2-Out RBI - L. Nootbaar
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Williams
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4.39
|1.38
|7.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Mikolas
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.02
|1.24
|10.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 51-33
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 2-1
- Batters Faced - T. Williams 10
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 34-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 3-3
- Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 9
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|.290
|.394
|.685
|0.0
|L. Thomas RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|.345
|.494
|.840
|0.0
|J. Candelario 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.335
|.475
|.810
|-0.5
|I. Vargas 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|.315
|.432
|.000
|-
|J. Meneses DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|.326
|.402
|.728
|0.0
|K. Ruiz C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|.277
|.358
|.635
|0.0
|D. Smith 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.326
|.338
|.663
|0.0
|C. Dickerson LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|.274
|.351
|.625
|0.0
|L. Garcia 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|.305
|.379
|.685
|0.0
|A. Call CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|.309
|.319
|.628
|-0.5
|Total
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- HR - L. Nootbaar (6)
- RBI - L. Nootbaar (26)
- 2-Out RBI - L. Nootbaar
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 51-33
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 2-1
- Batters Faced - T. Williams 10
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 34-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 3-3
- Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 9
1ST INNING C.J. Abrams facing Miles Mikolas 0 1 3RD INNING Nootbaar homered to left 1 1
- B. Donovan: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Donovan grounded out to right
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt struck out swinging
- L. Nootbaar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, In play
- C. Abrams: Foul, Abrams grounded out to first
- L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul
- M. Mikolas Pitching:
- J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Candelario struck out swinging
- D. Smith: Ball, Smith flied out to deep left
- T. Williams Pitching:
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
- Ildemaro Vargas at third base
- B. Donovan: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Donovan struck out swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Donovan grounded out to first
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
- J. Walker: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walker struck out swinging
- N. Gorman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gorman struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Williams Pitching:
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt struck out swinging
- L. Nootbaar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Nootbaar homered to left
- N. Arenado: Strike looking
- C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Ball, Dickerson flied out to left
- L. Garcia: Ball, Garcia grounded out to second
- A. Call: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Call struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Carlson grounded out to first
- B. Donovan: Strike looking, Foul
- J. Meneses: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Meneses to first, Meneses flied out to center
- K. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ruiz popped out to shortstop
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, DeJong popped out to second
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Carlson grounded out to first
- B. Donovan: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Donovan hit by pitch
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul
5-5
W-L
93.2
IP
4.42
ERA
2.43
SO/BB
1.41
WHIP
5-5
W-L
115.2
IP
4.12
ERA
3.33
SO/BB
1.27
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Abrams SS
|283
|69
|35
|7
|.244
|2 L. Thomas RF
|355
|107
|49
|14
|.301
|3 J. Candelario 3B
|323
|84
|43
|13
|.260
|4 J. Meneses DH
|335
|95
|46
|6
|.284
|5 K. Ruiz C
|284
|64
|31
|9
|.225
|6 D. Smith 1B
|316
|82
|20
|5
|.259
|7 C. Dickerson LF
|110
|27
|14
|2
|.245
|8 L. Garcia 2B
|318
|86
|37
|5
|.270
|9 A. Call CF
|237
|52
|25
|5
|.219
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Donovan DH
|276
|78
|27
|9
|.283
|2 P. Goldschmidt 1B
|342
|97
|46
|15
|.284
|3 L. Nootbaar LF
|221
|58
|26
|6
|.262
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|333
|94
|62
|19
|.282
|5 W. Contreras C
|280
|67
|36
|10
|.239
|6 J. Walker RF
|185
|52
|25
|8
|.281
|7 N. Gorman 2B
|276
|63
|52
|17
|.228
|8 P. DeJong SS
|222
|51
|29
|12
|.230
|9 D. Carlson CF
|167
|40
|20
|5
|.240
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Shoulder
|08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Jeimer Candelario
|Thumb
|07-14-2023Probable for Jul 15
|Carl Edwards
|Shoulder
|07-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
|Tanner Rainey
|Elbow
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Victor Robles
|Back
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Victor Arano
|Shoulder
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Cade Cavalli
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Out for the season
|Thad Ward
|Shoulder
|07-16-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
|Israel Pineda
|Oblique
|07-18-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Adam Wainwright
|Shoulder
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Drew VerHagen
|Hip
|07-16-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
|Wilking Rodriguez
|Shoulder
|09-19-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 20
|Tyler O'Neill
|Back
|07-16-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
|Ryan Helsley
|Forearm
|07-20-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
|Jake Woodford
|Shoulder
|07-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
|Andrew Knizner
|Groin
|07-15-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
|Packy Naughton
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Tommy Edman
|Wrist
|07-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 28