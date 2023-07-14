Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
3rd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • WIN
    .
    -
  • LOSS
    .
    -
  • 1ST INNING
    		C.J. Abrams facing Miles Mikolas01
  • 3RD INNING
    		Nootbaar homered to left11
LAST OUT
DUE UP 3RD
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    WAS36-54
    		000------000
    STL38-52
    		000------000
    • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, MO
    WASNationals
    STLCardinals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Abrams SS10000000.243.290.394.6850.0
    L. Thomas RF10000000.301.345.494.8400.0
    J. Candelario 3B10000010.259.335.475.810-0.5
    I. Vargas 3B0000-000.284.315.432.000-
    J. Meneses DH10000000.283.326.402.7280.0
    K. Ruiz C10000000.225.277.358.6350.0
    D. Smith 1B10000000.259.326.338.6630.0
    C. Dickerson LF10000000.243.274.351.6250.0
    L. Garcia 2B10000000.270.305.379.6850.0
    A. Call CF10000010.218.309.319.628-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    C. Abrams SS1
    L. Thomas RF1
    J. Candelario 3B1
    I. Vargas 3B0
    J. Meneses DH1
    K. Ruiz C1
    D. Smith 1B1
    C. Dickerson LF1
    L. Garcia 2B1
    A. Call CF1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      B. Donovan DH10000000.282.371.404.7751.0
      P. Goldschmidt 1B10000010.283.367.472.840-0.5
      L. Nootbaar LF11111000.266.363.414.7776.0
      N. Arenado 3B10000010.281.331.515.846-0.5
      W. Contreras C10000010.238.332.416.749-0.5
      J. Walker RF10000010.280.343.452.795-0.5
      N. Gorman 2B10000010.227.312.455.767-0.5
      P. DeJong SS10000000.229.300.430.7300.0
      D. Carlson CF10000000.238.338.369.7080.0
      HITTERSAB
      B. Donovan DH1
      P. Goldschmidt 1B1
      L. Nootbaar LF1
      N. Arenado 3B1
      W. Contreras C1
      J. Walker RF1
      N. Gorman 2B1
      P. DeJong SS1
      D. Carlson CF1
        BATTING
        • HR - L. Nootbaar (6)
        • RBI - L. Nootbaar (26)
        • 2-Out RBI - L. Nootbaar
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Williams2.21110514.391.387.5
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Williams2.2
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        M. Mikolas3.00000204.021.2410.0
        PITCHERSIP
        M. Mikolas3.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 51-33
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 2-1
        • Batters Faced - T. Williams 10
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 34-23
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 3-3
        • Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 9
          123456789RHE
          WAS36-54
          		000------000
          STL38-52
          		000------000
          • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, MO
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          C. Abrams SS10000000.243.290.394.6850.0
          L. Thomas RF10000000.301.345.494.8400.0
          J. Candelario 3B10000010.259.335.475.810-0.5
          I. Vargas 3B0000-000.284.315.432.000-
          J. Meneses DH10000000.283.326.402.7280.0
          K. Ruiz C10000000.225.277.358.6350.0
          D. Smith 1B10000000.259.326.338.6630.0
          C. Dickerson LF10000000.243.274.351.6250.0
          L. Garcia 2B10000000.270.305.379.6850.0
          A. Call CF10000010.218.309.319.628-0.5
          Total90000020-----
          HITTERSAB
          C. Abrams SS1
          L. Thomas RF1
          J. Candelario 3B1
          I. Vargas 3B0
          J. Meneses DH1
          K. Ruiz C1
          D. Smith 1B1
          C. Dickerson LF1
          L. Garcia 2B1
          A. Call CF1
          Total9
            HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
            B. Donovan DH10000000.282.371.404.7751.0
            P. Goldschmidt 1B10000010.283.367.472.840-0.5
            L. Nootbaar LF11111000.266.363.414.7776.0
            N. Arenado 3B10000010.281.331.515.846-0.5
            W. Contreras C10000010.238.332.416.749-0.5
            J. Walker RF10000010.280.343.452.795-0.5
            N. Gorman 2B10000010.227.312.455.767-0.5
            P. DeJong SS10000000.229.300.430.7300.0
            D. Carlson CF10000000.238.338.369.7080.0
            Total91111050-----
            HITTERSAB
            B. Donovan DH1
            P. Goldschmidt 1B1
            L. Nootbaar LF1
            N. Arenado 3B1
            W. Contreras C1
            J. Walker RF1
            N. Gorman 2B1
            P. DeJong SS1
            D. Carlson CF1
            Total9
              BATTING
              • HR - L. Nootbaar (6)
              • RBI - L. Nootbaar (26)
              • 2-Out RBI - L. Nootbaar
              PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
              T. Williams2.21110514.391.387.5
              Total2.2111051---
              PITCHERSIP
              T. Williams2.2
              Total2.2
              PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
              M. Mikolas3.00000204.021.2410.0
              Total3.0000020---
              PITCHERSIP
              M. Mikolas3.0
              Total3.0
              PITCHING
              • Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 51-33
              • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 2-1
              • Batters Faced - T. Williams 10
              PITCHING
              • Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 34-23
              • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 3-3
              • Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 9
              • 1ST INNING
                		C.J. Abrams facing Miles Mikolas01
              • 3RD INNING
                		Nootbaar homered to left11
              • 1ST INNING
                • C. Abrams: Foul, Abrams grounded out to first
                • L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Thomas grounded out to shortstop
                • J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Candelario struck out swinging
                • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
                • B. Donovan: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Donovan grounded out to right
                • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt struck out swinging
                • L. Nootbaar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, In play
                • C. Abrams: Foul, Abrams grounded out to first
                • L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul
              • 2ND INNING
                • M. Mikolas Pitching:
                • J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Candelario struck out swinging
                • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
                • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
                • D. Smith: Ball, Smith flied out to deep left
                • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
                • T. Williams Pitching:
                • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
                • Ildemaro Vargas at third base
                • B. Donovan: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Donovan struck out swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Donovan grounded out to first
                • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
                • J. Walker: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walker struck out swinging
                • N. Gorman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gorman struck out swinging
                • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • 3RD INNING
                • T. Williams Pitching:
                • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt struck out swinging
                • L. Nootbaar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Nootbaar homered to left
                • N. Arenado: Strike looking
                • C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Ball, Dickerson flied out to left
                • L. Garcia: Ball, Garcia grounded out to second
                • A. Call: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Call struck out swinging
                • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
                • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
                • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Carlson grounded out to first
                • B. Donovan: Strike looking, Foul
                • J. Meneses: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Meneses to first, Meneses flied out to center
                • K. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ruiz popped out to shortstop
                • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, DeJong popped out to second
                • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Carlson grounded out to first
                • B. Donovan: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Donovan hit by pitch
                • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul

              WASNationals
              STLCardinals
              • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, MO
              TEAM STATS
              36-54
              .261
              AVG
              78
              HR
              373
              R
              4.75
              ERA
              38-52
              .253
              AVG
              122
              HR
              416
              R
              4.54
              ERA
              PROBABLE PITCHERS
              T. WilliamsR
              5-5
              W-L
              93.2
              IP
              4.42
              ERA
              2.43
              SO/BB
              1.41
              WHIP
              M. MikolasR
              5-5
              W-L
              115.2
              IP
              4.12
              ERA
              3.33
              SO/BB
              1.27
              WHIP
              PROBABLE PITCHER
              .T. Williams
              R
              5-5, 93.2 IP, 4.42 ERA
              PROBABLE PITCHER
              .M. Mikolas
              R
              5-5, 115.2 IP, 4.12 ERA
              LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
              1 C. Abrams SS28369357.244
              2 L. Thomas RF3551074914.301
              3 J. Candelario 3B323844313.260
              4 J. Meneses DH33595466.284
              5 K. Ruiz C28464319.225
              6 D. Smith 1B31682205.259
              7 C. Dickerson LF11027142.245
              8 L. Garcia 2B31886375.270
              9 A. Call CF23752255.219
              LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
              1 B. Donovan DH27678279.283
              2 P. Goldschmidt 1B342974615.284
              3 L. Nootbaar LF22158266.262
              4 N. Arenado 3B333946219.282
              5 W. Contreras C280673610.239
              6 J. Walker RF18552258.281
              7 N. Gorman 2B276635217.228
              8 P. DeJong SS222512912.230
              9 D. Carlson CF16740205.240
              INJURIES
              INJURIES
              PLAYERS
              		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
              Stephen StrasburgShoulder08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
              Jeimer CandelarioThumb07-14-2023Probable for Jul 15
              Carl EdwardsShoulder07-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
              Tanner RaineyElbow07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
              Victor RoblesBack07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
              Victor AranoShoulder01-31-2024Out for the season
              Cade CavalliElbow05-31-2024Out for the season
              Thad WardShoulder07-16-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
              Israel PinedaOblique07-18-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
              INJURIES
              PLAYERS
              		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
              Adam WainwrightShoulder07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
              Drew VerHagenHip07-16-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
              Wilking RodriguezShoulder09-19-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 20
              Tyler O'NeillBack07-16-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
              Ryan HelsleyForearm07-20-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
              Jake WoodfordShoulder07-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
              Andrew KniznerGroin07-15-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
              Packy NaughtonElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
              Tommy EdmanWrist07-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
              Around the Web Promoted by Taboola