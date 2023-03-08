Live
  • WIN
    .
    -
  • LOSS
    .
    -
  • 1ST INNING
    		McLain homered to right01
  • 2ND INNING
    		McLain homered to right02
  • 3RD INNING
    		Foul12
  • 5TH INNING
    		Slater homered to center22
  • 6TH INNING
    		De La Cruz homered to left32
    		Flores homered to left43
  • 7TH INNING
    		Austin Slater facing Brandon Williamson33
    		India homered to right44
  • Conforto grounded out to first, Melendez to second on Manning throwing error
    123456789RHE
    SF52-41
    		00000000-000
    CIN50-44
    		00000000-000
    • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, OH
    SFGiants
    CINReds
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Slater LF31111011.333.408.506.9145.5
    a- J. Pederson PH00000100.236.364.421.7851.0
    W. Flores 1B41311000.288.344.490.83410.0
    M. Conforto DH40000013.240.331.415.746-0.5
    J. Davis 3B20000100.268.347.434.7811.0
    P. Bailey C30000011.279.309.468.776-0.5
    M. Yastrzemski RF20000101.247.327.466.7921.0
    L. Matos CF30000001.250.323.321.6440.0
    C. Schmitt SS20000110.224.267.321.5880.5
    B. Wisely 2B30100011.196.225.309.5351.5
    HITTERSAB
    A. Slater LF3
    a- J. Pederson PH0
    W. Flores 1B4
    M. Conforto DH4
    J. Davis 3B2
    P. Bailey C3
    M. Yastrzemski RF2
    L. Matos CF3
    C. Schmitt SS2
    B. Wisely 2B3
    • a-walked for Slater in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    E. De La Cruz 3B30000020.291.327.468.795-1.0
    T. Friedl CF30000000.290.364.435.7990.0
    M. McLain SS31111010.300.364.515.8795.5
    J. Fraley RF30000010.267.359.463.821-0.5
    J. India 2B31311000.251.337.417.7549.0
    J. Votto 1B30000011.221.338.574.911-0.5
    C. Encarnacion-Strand DH20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    T. Stephenson C20000001.247.331.362.6940.0
    W. Benson LF20000020.282.386.476.862-1.0
    HITTERSAB
    E. De La Cruz 3B3
    T. Friedl CF3
    M. McLain SS3
    J. Fraley RF3
    J. India 2B3
    J. Votto 1B3
    C. Encarnacion-Strand DH2
    T. Stephenson C2
    W. Benson LF2
      BATTING
      • 2B - W. Flores 2 (13), B. Wisely (5)
      • HR - A. Slater (4), W. Flores (9)
      • RBI - A. Slater (14), W. Flores (25)
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Slater
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Slater, M. Conforto
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. India (18)
      • HR - M. McLain (8), J. India (14)
      • RBI - M. McLain (30), J. India (50)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. McLain, J. India
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Stephenson
      FIELDING
      • DP - (India-McLain-Votto)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      L. Webb7.04220723.111.0821.5
      PITCHERSIP
      L. Webb7.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      B. Williamson6.04223324.961.3313.5
      F. Cruz1.00000204.421.314.0
      A. Young0.11001002.451.36-1.0
      PITCHERSIP
      B. Williamson6.0
      F. Cruz1.0
      A. Young0.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - L. Webb 86-61
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Webb 11-4
      • Batters Faced - L. Webb 24
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - B. Williamson 98-61, F. Cruz 15-11, A. Young 12-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Williamson 8-5, A. Young 1-0
      • Batters Faced - B. Williamson 24, F. Cruz 3, A. Young 3
          • 1ST INNING
            • A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking
            • W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Flores fouled out to third
            • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • E. De La Cruz: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, De La Cruz grounded out to shortstop
            • T. Friedl: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Friedl flied out to left
            • M. McLain: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, McLain homered to right
            • A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking, Foul
          • 2ND INNING
            • B. Williamson Pitching:
            • W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Flores fouled out to catcher
            • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
            • Conforto walked
            • L. Matos: Strike looking, Strike looking, In play
            • E. De La Cruz: Ball, Yastrzemski out at second, Foul, Strike swinging
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • T. Friedl: Ball, Ball, Friedl to first, Foul, Friedl flied out to left
            • M. McLain: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, McLain homered to right
            • J. Fraley: Strike looking, Ball
          • 3RD INNING
            • Fraley walked
            • B. Wisely: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Wisely grounded into double play, Schmitt out at second
            • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Davis flied out to deep left
            • P. Bailey: Strike looking, Bailey to second, Strike swinging, Flores to second, Foul, Bailey grounded out to third
            • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball
            • B. Williamson Pitching:
            • L. Matos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Matos reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Yastrzemski out at second, Strike looking
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • E. De La Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip
            • J. India: Ball, Strike looking, Ball
          • 4TH INNING
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • J. Votto: Votto grounded out to second
            • C. Encarnacion-Strand: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Encarnacion-Strand flied out to right
            • Encarnacion-Strand grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • T. Friedl: Foul, Ball, Ball, Friedl flied out to deep center
            • C. Schmitt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Schmitt walked
            • B. Wisely: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Wisely grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Schmitt out at second, Conforto grounded out to first, Melendez to second on Manning throwing error

          SFGiants
          CINReds
          • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, OH
          TEAM STATS
          52-41
          .246
          AVG
          109
          HR
          435
          R
          3.84
          ERA
          50-44
          .252
          AVG
          101
          HR
          459
          R
          4.78
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          L. WebbR
          8-7
          W-L
          133.0
          IP
          3.11
          ERA
          5.83
          SO/BB
          1.08
          WHIP
          B. WilliamsonL
          1-2
          W-L
          52.2
          IP
          4.96
          ERA
          1.86
          SO/BB
          1.33
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .L. Webb
          R
          8-7, 133.0 IP, 3.11 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .B. Williamson
          L
          1-2, 52.2 IP, 4.96 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 A. Slater LF8729144.333
          2 W. Flores 1B19857259.288
          3 M. Conforto DH275664913.240
          4 J. Davis 3B295794711.268
          5 P. Bailey C15443295.279
          6 M. Yastrzemski RF219542811.247
          7 L. Matos CF842161.250
          8 C. Schmitt SS16537212.224
          9 B. Wisely 2B971972.196
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 E. De La Cruz 3B14141164.291
          2 T. Friedl CF25574326.290
          3 M. McLain SS22768308.300
          4 J. Fraley RF240645412.267
          5 J. India 2B362915014.251
          6 J. Votto 1B6815197.221
          7 C. Encarnacion-Strand DH2000.000
          8 T. Stephenson C31277377.247
          9 W. Benson LF12435104.282
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Roberto PerezShoulder11-04-2023Out for the season
          Luke JacksonBack07-20-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
          Mitch HanigerForearm08-25-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 26
          Anthony DeSclafaniShoulder07-17-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
          Thomas SzapuckiSide03-31-2024Out for the season
          Thairo EstradaHand08-04-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
          John BrebbiaLat07-26-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
          Heliot RamosOblique07-17-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
          Luis GonzalezBack07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Kevin NewmanIllness07-23-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
          Justin DunnShoulder08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
          Vladimir GutierrezElbow08-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 28
          Tejay AntoneElbow08-03-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
          Connor OvertonElbow06-30-2024Out for the season
          Reiver SanmartinElbow08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Hunter GreeneHip08-03-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
          Nick LodoloLower Leg08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Casey LeguminaShoulder07-18-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
