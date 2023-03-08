Live
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Slater LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.408
|.506
|.914
|5.5
|a- J. Pederson PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|.364
|.421
|.785
|1.0
|W. Flores 1B
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|.344
|.490
|.834
|10.0
|M. Conforto DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|.331
|.415
|.746
|-0.5
|J. Davis 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|.347
|.434
|.781
|1.0
|P. Bailey C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|.309
|.468
|.776
|-0.5
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|.327
|.466
|.792
|1.0
|L. Matos CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.323
|.321
|.644
|0.0
|C. Schmitt SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|.267
|.321
|.588
|0.5
|B. Wisely 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|.225
|.309
|.535
|1.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. De La Cruz 3B
|3
|T. Friedl CF
|3
|M. McLain SS
|3
|J. Fraley RF
|3
|J. India 2B
|3
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|C. Encarnacion-Strand DH
|2
|T. Stephenson C
|2
|W. Benson LF
|2
|Total
|24
- 2B - W. Flores 2 (13), B. Wisely (5)
- HR - A. Slater (4), W. Flores (9)
- RBI - A. Slater (14), W. Flores (25)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Slater
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Slater, M. Conforto
- 2B - J. India (18)
- HR - M. McLain (8), J. India (14)
- RBI - M. McLain (30), J. India (50)
- 2-Out RBI - M. McLain, J. India
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Stephenson
- DP - (India-McLain-Votto)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Williamson
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4.96
|1.33
|13.5
|F. Cruz
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.42
|1.31
|4.0
|A. Young
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.45
|1.36
|-1.0
|Total
|7.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|2
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING McLain homered to right 0 1 2ND INNING McLain homered to right 0 2 3RD INNING Foul 1 2 5TH INNING Slater homered to center 2 2 6TH INNING De La Cruz homered to left 3 2 Flores homered to left 4 3 7TH INNING Austin Slater facing Brandon Williamson 3 3 India homered to right 4 4
- A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Flores fouled out to third
- M. Conforto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. De La Cruz: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, De La Cruz grounded out to shortstop
- T. Friedl: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Friedl flied out to left
- M. McLain: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, McLain homered to right
- A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking, Foul
- B. Williamson Pitching:
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Flores fouled out to catcher
- M. Conforto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
- Conforto walked
- L. Matos: Strike looking, Strike looking, In play
- E. De La Cruz: Ball, Yastrzemski out at second, Foul, Strike swinging
- Fraley walked
- B. Wisely: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Wisely grounded into double play, Schmitt out at second
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Davis flied out to deep left
- P. Bailey: Strike looking, Bailey to second, Strike swinging, Flores to second, Foul, Bailey grounded out to third
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball
- B. Williamson Pitching:
- L. Matos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Matos reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Yastrzemski out at second, Strike looking
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. De La Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip
- J. India: Ball, Strike looking, Ball
- L. Webb Pitching:
- T. Friedl: Foul, Ball, Ball, Friedl flied out to deep center
- C. Schmitt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Schmitt walked
- B. Wisely: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Wisely grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Schmitt out at second, Conforto grounded out to first, Melendez to second on Manning throwing error
8-7
W-L
133.0
IP
3.11
ERA
5.83
SO/BB
1.08
WHIP
1-2
W-L
52.2
IP
4.96
ERA
1.86
SO/BB
1.33
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Slater LF
|87
|29
|14
|4
|.333
|2 W. Flores 1B
|198
|57
|25
|9
|.288
|3 M. Conforto DH
|275
|66
|49
|13
|.240
|4 J. Davis 3B
|295
|79
|47
|11
|.268
|5 P. Bailey C
|154
|43
|29
|5
|.279
|6 M. Yastrzemski RF
|219
|54
|28
|11
|.247
|7 L. Matos CF
|84
|21
|6
|1
|.250
|8 C. Schmitt SS
|165
|37
|21
|2
|.224
|9 B. Wisely 2B
|97
|19
|7
|2
|.196
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 E. De La Cruz 3B
|141
|41
|16
|4
|.291
|2 T. Friedl CF
|255
|74
|32
|6
|.290
|3 M. McLain SS
|227
|68
|30
|8
|.300
|4 J. Fraley RF
|240
|64
|54
|12
|.267
|5 J. India 2B
|362
|91
|50
|14
|.251
|6 J. Votto 1B
|68
|15
|19
|7
|.221
|7 C. Encarnacion-Strand DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 T. Stephenson C
|312
|77
|37
|7
|.247
|9 W. Benson LF
|124
|35
|10
|4
|.282
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Roberto Perez
|Shoulder
|11-04-2023Out for the season
|Luke Jackson
|Back
|07-20-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
|Mitch Haniger
|Forearm
|08-25-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 26
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Shoulder
|07-17-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
|Thomas Szapucki
|Side
|03-31-2024Out for the season
|Thairo Estrada
|Hand
|08-04-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|John Brebbia
|Lat
|07-26-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Heliot Ramos
|Oblique
|07-17-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
|Luis Gonzalez
|Back
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kevin Newman
|Illness
|07-23-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
|Justin Dunn
|Shoulder
|08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|Elbow
|08-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 28
|Tejay Antone
|Elbow
|08-03-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Connor Overton
|Elbow
|06-30-2024Out for the season
|Reiver Sanmartin
|Elbow
|08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Hunter Greene
|Hip
|08-03-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Nick Lodolo
|Lower Leg
|08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Casey Legumina
|Shoulder
|07-18-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 19