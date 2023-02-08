Dean Kremer, O's look to avoid sweep at hands of Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer might be the only player in the ballpark on Wednesday hoping for a lengthy rain delay that lasts into the evening.

Kremer is set to face the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. However, it is under the lights where Kremer shines best, with a major-league-leading nine wins in night games.

The most recent of Kremer's night victories came on Friday when he opened his second half by giving up one run on two hits over six innings against the Miami Marlins. He picked up right where he left off before the break, when he earned a win over the New York Yankees on July 5 by giving up two runs (one earned) over seven innings with a career-best 10 strikeouts.

"I just kind of went back to basics," Kremer said after his outing on Friday. "I just tried to control breathing and control my tempo and my release and all that."

Now comes the California native's first career start against the Dodgers, the club that drafted him in 2016. Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA) was dealt to the Orioles at the 2018 trade deadline in the move that sent Manny Machado to Los Angeles.

More important, Kremer will try to help the Orioles avoid a sweep. Los Angeles rallied to win the series opener 6-4 on Monday, then rolled to a 10-3 victory on Tuesday as Baltimore committed four errors.

"We just didn't play our best baseball," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after the Tuesday loss. "Too many walks on the mound, uncharacteristic defensively, some errors there and some missed plays."

The Dodgers are eager to see what left-hander Julio Urias (7-5, 4.35 ERA) can deliver on Wednesday in his second start of the second half. After struggling in the first half while also spending a lengthy stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, Urias was at his best Friday against the New York Mets when he gave up one hit over six scoreless innings.

The Dodgers need somebody to step up to anchor an injury-riddled rotation, and they would be more than pleased if it was the defending National League ERA champ.

"If you look at where we're at right now, where our ballclub is, the pitching staff, I think (Urias is) smart enough to understand his role on this ballclub," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He's had a front-row seat to how to take responsibility and how to carry a team on your day to start from Clayton (Kershaw). I definitely think he feels that."

Urias has faced the Orioles just twice (one start) and not since 2019. He does not have a decision against Baltimore with a 10.38 ERA that is the result of a rough outing in 2016.

While defeating the Orioles on Tuesday for their eighth victory in their last nine games, the Dodgers received four hits from Will Smith and three from Freddie Freeman for the second consecutive game. Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run.

--Field Level Media