Duane Underwood Undisclosed 07-25-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 26

Vince Velasquez Elbow 05-31-2024 Out for the season

Jarlin Garcia Biceps 07-28-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 29

Ke'Bryan Hayes Back 08-02-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Oneil Cruz Lower Leg 08-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

J.T. Brubaker Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Ji-Hwan Bae Ankle 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1