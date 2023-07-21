Juan Soto had his second multi-homer game of the season on Friday, helping the San Diego Padres win the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers in Detroit.

And he'll look to keep producing runs on Saturday as the Padres seek their fourth win in five games.

He has 15 RBIs this month, 57 on the season to go with 19 home runs. And he's scored 57 times, aided, undoubtedly, by a MLB-leading 93 walks. After Soto homered in his first two at-bats on Friday, Detroit starter Reese Olson walked him on four pitches, giving Soto seven free passes in the past four games.

"One of a kind," San Diego manager Bob Melvin said about Soto's mix of power and patience. "You know he's going to take his walks if you don't throw it over the plate. If you throw it over the plate, he's got a chance to take it deep. So, it's a pretty good combination."

Detroit rallied after trailing 5-0 but fell short in the 5-4 loss. Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene homered for the Tigers. For Greene, it was his second home run since he came off the injured list on July 8.

The offense will look to support Matt Manning, Saturday's starter for Detroit.

Manning (3-1, 3.38 ERA) has been sharp in his past two outings. He held Toronto without a hit in 6 2/3 innings on July 8 as part of a combined no-hitter.

In his most recent start on Monday, Manning gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits in 5 2/3 innings at Kansas City. Detroit rallied for a 3-2 win that evening.

"I felt really good about it," Manning said of his that start. "After the fourth, when I gave up those two runs, (first baseman Spencer Torkelson) came up to me and said, 'Don't worry, we're going to score more than two runs.' I just said, 'All right.' And they did."

Manning, who missed a chunk of time with a fractured toe, will be making his seventh start this season. He'll also be facing San Diego for the first time in his career.

The Padres have not announced a starter but it could be a rookie making his major-league debut.

Left-hander Jackson Wolf will make his debut on Saturday after being called up from Double-A San Antonio, though he won't necessarily start.

"Anything, whatever they ask from me, I'm going to do," Wolf said. "I'm ready to pitch. Whatever they need, I'll be ready for it."

Wolf has posted a 3.39 ERA in the minors this season while making 17 starts. He's shown good control, racking up 104 strikeouts compared to 20 walks in 85 innings.

The 6-foot-7 Wolf utilizes a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. He is the team's No. 16 prospect.

"Another Double-A guy that's having a good year," Melvin said. "Internally, we're looking for guys to contribute. ... Organizationally, they feel like he's been pitching well. We want to give him an opportunity here. We'll see what role that is."

Wolf, 24, was a fourth-round selection out of West Virginia in the 2021 draft.

San Diego has an open spot in the rotation with Michael Wacha on the injured list.

