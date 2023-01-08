Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals don't have much time to enjoy the fruits of their labor after rallying for a 6-5 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Sure, the Nationals overcame a pair of weather-related delays and a three-run deficit before turning back to the Rockies in a game that ended just before midnight ET. However, the teams are slated to play the rubber match of the three-game series approximately 12 hours later, on Wednesday in Washington.

Meneses provided the big blow on Tuesday, a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference. His seventh long ball of the season capped a 3-for-4 performance that helped the Nationals notch their fourth win in five games.

When told by a MASN reporter to get some sleep and, "We'll see you again tomorrow," Meneses was on time with his response in the postgame interview. "Today, we'll see you today," he said with a laugh.

Washington's Riley Adams has produced multi-hit performances in each of his past three games. He had an RBI double among his two hits on Tuesday.

Keeping Meneses and company in check on Wednesday will be the task of Colorado right-hander Peter Lambert (2-1, 5.49 ERA), who will look to record his second straight strong performance in a starting role.

Lambert, 26, returned from a stint with Triple-A Albuquerque to scatter three hits over five scoreless innings in a 6-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday. The win was his first on the road since his major league debut on June 6, 2019.

"It felt great, and it's been a while since I've been out there with a full start," Lambert said.

Rockies manager Bud Black said, "Peter threw the ball well and I really like how he established his fastball. It had a lot of life to it in the hitting area. And I think his secondary (pitches) worked because of the fastball. (His latest start) is how I visualize Peter throwing the ball. That was a good sign."

Lambert is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA in two career games (both starts) against the Nationals.

Colorado's Alan Trejo is 5-for-9 with two RBIs and two runs in the series, while Randal Grichuk is 5-for-9 with three runs. Grichuk is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

The Rockies erupted for 16 hits in their 10-6 win in the series opener on Monday before adding 15 more on Tuesday.

Nationals rookie right-hander Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.87 ERA) will look to slow down the Rockies in the series finale.

Irvin, 26, improved to 2-0 in his past three outings on Friday after recording career highs in strikeouts (nine) and innings pitched (6 2/3) in a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in the win.

"(I) was just kind of throwing the ball in the zone, challenging hitters and making them put the ball in play," Irvin said. "Strikeouts don't really happen because you are trying to strike guys out. It's just making quality pitches."

Irvin will be making his 15th start of the season and the first of his career against the Rockies.

