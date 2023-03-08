Back at .500 after winning each of their past two series, the Cleveland Guardians sit just two games behind the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians will look to keep rolling when they begin a seven-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

"Obviously our division's very winnable," Cleveland catch David Fry said, "and so we're just trying to maintain and keep climbing up the leaderboard."

Cleveland has stayed afloat behind Jose Ramirez, who is batting .368 (14-for-38) with seven RBIs in his past nine games.

Ramirez smacked two home runs to power the Guardians to an 8-3 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. It was his 22nd multi-homer.

Fry, who added a two-run homer on Wednesday, admits the Guardians are spoiled by Ramirez, a five-time All-Star.

"Everything he does, we just kind of expect," Fry said. "At this point, even if he goes 0-for-1, we just know he's probably going to get three hits in his next three at-bats. He's pretty impressive."

Cleveland is beginning a stretch in which it will face the White Sox seven times over the next 10 games.

Chicago squandered a five-run lead after four innings on Wednesday and lost 10-7 to the visiting Chicago Cubs. The White Sox have dropped five in a row and seven of the past eight.

Eloy Jimenez had two hits and four RBIs for the White Sox in the finale against the Cubs. Tim Anderson had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Jake Burger homered.

Trouble was, the White Sox weren't consistent, managing just one hit against four Cubs relievers over the final 5 2/3 innings. The White Sox also struggled to contain the Cubs' running game, allowing nine stolen bases in the two-game series.

The White Sox fell to a season-worst 21 games under .500.

"Certainly not where anyone in the organization thought we would be come the trade deadline," Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said.

Hahn spoke after the game as the club announced the trade of pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels for prospects. Cleveland dealt shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Noah Syndergaard earlier on Wednesday.

The White Sox took four of six from the Guardians before the All-Star break, but the teams haven't met since May 24, a 6-0 White Sox win in Cleveland.

Right-hander Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.04 ERA) is set to start for the Guardians on Thursday. The rookie hasn't faced the White Sox in his career.

Bibee, who is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA in four July starts, is coming off a 1-0 home victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. In seven innings, he gave up two hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out eight.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (4-3, 3.04) will start the series opener. In 11 career starts vs. Cleveland, he is 5-4 with a 3.72 ERA, including a 1-1 mark and a 3.65 ERA in two starts covering 12 1/3 innings this season.

