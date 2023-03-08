Unlike the Wednesday postgame trade of right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, the Chicago White Sox didn't make a deal after their Thursday loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

More trades figure to be on the horizon for Chicago, however. The White Sox have lost six in a row to fall to 22 games under .500 as they continue their four-game weekend series against the visiting Guardians on Friday.

"It's impossible to prognosticate," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "I don't think by any stretch we're done."

Sending Giolito and Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels netted Chicago a pair of prospects, and with other teams reportedly showing interest in various veterans, the organization is in full assessment mode.

"We're looking to brighten the future of this club, and we're not going to force a timeline in terms of the targets," Hahn said. "We're going to get as much talent and as high-caliber talent as possible. Talent that's closer to contributing, certainly, is more appealing than talent that's further away. But just about every club's going to feel the same way, so that's nothing too unique."

The Guardians, who moved above .500 and within 1 1/2 games of the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins with their 6-3 win on Thursday, are making trades of their own.

On Wednesday, Cleveland acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario.

"The trade provides us with an opportunity to provide some playing time to Gabby Arias and Tyler Freeman at the major league level," Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "Lastly, it creates a roster spot for us to recall Oscar Gonzalez, who has done a good job at (Triple-A) Columbus."

Starting at shortstop on Thursday, Arias was one of six Guardians to collect two hits.

Josh Naylor also fell into that category, doubling twice and driving in three runs.

"We all try to have professional at-bats," Naylor said. "We just try to go one after another, try to create opportunities for each other, and that wins ballgames. We faced a great team here ... and we just try to have good at-bats and make them throw as many pitches as they can and then kind of get to their bullpen as quick as they can."

Chicago's Jake Burger hit two home runs on Thursday, the team's lone extra-base hits. Eloy Jimenez extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Cleveland scored more than three runs against Chicago for the first time in seven meetings this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-3.

Both teams are expected to go with bullpen games on Friday, with Chicago turning to Touki Toussaint (0-3, 4.06 ERA) against Cleveland's Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.98).

Toussaint, whom the White Sox claimed off waivers from Cleveland in June, allowed seven runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings in his lone career appearance against the Guardians in 2019.

Curry has pitched to a 2.08 ERA in three career appearances against the White Sox, all this year, covering 4 1/3 innings. His longest outing of the season, five innings, came in his first appearance on April 3 against the Oakland A's. Two of his 26 appearances have been starts.

