The Cincinnati Reds have forged a new identity with an influx of young talent guided by manager David Bell.

The visiting Reds will try for their second series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers this season when the teams meet Saturday, one day after Bell agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Bell's high-energy offense showed what it's all about with six runs through the first seven innings in Friday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers behind home runs from Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer. The manager then worked his magic with the bullpen, with All-Star closer Alexis Diaz recording the final four outs for his 31st save in 32 chances.

"It's been an incredible process, and we're in a really strong place right now," Bell said. "I love, absolutely love, our players. I love our team. Love the direction we're headed in."

Bell will send right-hander Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.20 ERA) to the mound Saturday. The former member of the National League West when he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks is having a rough time in his first season with the Reds.

In his 3 1/2 seasons with the Diamondbacks, Weaver struggled to figure out the Dodgers. He has nine career appearances (six starts) against Los Angeles, going 1-3 with an 8.71 ERA. He is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) at Dodger Stadium.

During a July 18 start against the San Francisco Giants, Weaver was hit by a line drive in the back of his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he started on regular rest last Sunday against the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on eight hits over four innings of a no-decision.

Dodgers rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 6.75) will get at least one more chance to make an impression. Sheehan is scheduled to make his seventh career start knowing that personnel changes are on the way.

If Sheehan doesn't lose his starting spot when right-hander Lance Lynn makes his Dodgers debut at some point next week, he is sure to be the odd man out when Clayton Kershaw returns from a shoulder injury.

Sheehan was not supposed to arrive this soon, but his presence became a necessity with the Dodgers' injury woes among the rotation. His six hitless innings of his debut June 16 against the Giants set a standard that has been tough to emulate.

If his debut was the high point, his most recent start was the low when he gave up eight runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

With Sheehan's fastball in the 92 mph range, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought his pitcher was being tentative while not attacking the strike zone.

"Major league hitters, they see fear; they smell blood," Roberts said of Sheehan, who has never faced the Reds. "When there's a weakness, they're going to go after you. There's a little bit of that -- nice, young ballplayer -- but there's got to be a different switch, a different alter ego, potentially, when you take the mound every fifth day."

Amed Rosario drove in a run and had two hits during his Dodgers debut Friday after he was acquired Wednesday in a trade from the Cleveland Guardians.

