Both teams would probably like a little more offense Saturday when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies play the second game of a three-game series.

Kyle Schwarber's third-inning, two-run homer held up as Philadelphia took the opener 2-1 on Friday.

The Phillies have won three in a row, but they amassed 10 runs over their previous two contests.

Shortstop Trea Turner returned to the Phillies' lineup, and in his familiar No. 2 spot in the batting order, after being given a game off on Wednesday. Coupled with the team's off day on Thursday, he received a two-day breather after he went a combined 0-for-7 with two errors and an ejection over the two games before Wednesday.

Turner, who had started every game since late May 21, sat "just to give him a little break," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said.

Turner went 0-for-5 with a strikeout on Friday, reaching base once on an error.

The Pirates scratched out just one run on five hits in the loss. They had totaled just four runs in their previous two games, splitting the pair. Pittsburgh has alternated losses and wins over the past nine games.

"We had a couple opportunities we needed to capitalize on," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.

Pittsburgh's youth movement -- the bottom five hitters in the Friday lineup were rookies -- continues, especially after veteran first baseman Carlos Santana was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

"He really had a big impact in our clubhouse and on the field," Shelton told AT&T Sportsnet. "Tough guy to replace, but this is the time of the year when things like this (happen)."

On Saturday, Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.25 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite Pittsburgh right-hander Quinn Priester (1-1, 9.28).

Priester, who has never faced the Phillies, will be making his third career start. On Monday, he picked up his first win despite allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings -- three of those runs coming on two home runs by Ha-Seong Kim -- against the San Diego Padres.

"It just goes to show me that I can compete," said Priester, who is enjoying being part of the Pirates' youth movement. "It's electric stuff to be a part of it."

Nola is 4-1 over his past seven starts. He did not get a decision on Sunday when he gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and no walks, in Philadelphia's comeback win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Two of the runs he allowed came on homers by Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez. Nola has yielded 23 homers, tied for the National League lead and topping the 19 he gave up in the regular season last year.

"(I have to make) better pitches," he said. "Got to be more aggressive. A lot of them, I feel like, are before two strikes, so as long as they're solos, it's OK. Obviously, home runs hurt you, but they're not two- or three-run home runs.

"I'm going to fill up the zone. That's what I do. If they clip me, they clip me, but I'm not giving them a gimme. So, I've got to make better pitches there and be more aggressive."

Nola is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates. He has 48 strikeouts and eight walks over 43 innings in those games.

