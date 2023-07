Jake Odorizzi Shoulder 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Nathan Eovaldi Elbow 08-04-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Corey Seager Thumb 08-04-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Jacob deGrom Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Jonah Heim Wrist 08-20-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 21