Trade deadline opposites collide when Nationals face Brewers

A buyer meets a seller when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series on Monday, one day before the trade deadline.

The Nationals, who may be on the verge of moving infielder Jeimer Candelario and possibly outfielder Lane Thomas, return home after dropping three of four to the New York Mets.

Milwaukee was swept in a three-game series by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. If the Brewers are still looking for infield help, Candelario might be a good fit.

The Brewers' offense hit its marks over the weekend, but the pitching staff gave up 29 runs to Atlanta, which had scored 11 runs in its previous four games. The Braves batted .406 and hit 11 home runs in the series.

On Sunday, Christian Yelich hit his 16th homer of the season and Carlos Santana hit a solo homer in his second game with Milwaukee, but the Brewers still lost 8-6.

Meanwhile, the Reds routed the Dodgers 9-0 and have a half-game lead in the National League Central.

Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.46 ERA) will take the mound in the series opener. Over his last five starts, the right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.64 ERA. He has struck out 42 batters and walked 10 in 33 innings during that span.

Last time out, Burnes took the loss despite allowing two runs on three hits over six innings against the Reds on Tuesday.

"Stuff definitely wasn't good," Burnes said. "We were able to piece it together. If that's what we can do without our best stuff, then I'm pretty happy with it."

Burnes has never made a start against the Nationals. In three relief appearances covering three innings in 2018-19, he gave up no runs on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

After a lopsided 11-6 win on Saturday, Washington was stymied Sunday by Justin Verlander, who picked up career win No. 250 in a 5-2 Mets victory. The Nationals took an early 1-0 lead but couldn't add on as the Mets rallied.

"We came out early; we scored first," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "(Verlander) settled down and kept us off balance throughout the day. We had opportunities to score again. When you're facing guys like that and you have those opportunities, you got to cash in. We just didn't do that (Sunday)."

Washington went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

A bright spot was shortstop CJ Abrams, who continues to thrive since being moved to the leadoff spot. He went 2-for-3 on Sunday and swiped three bases to give him 24 steals for the season.

"I'm just trying to get to the next base, get in scoring position for my teammates," said Abrams, who has stolen 21 straight bases without being caught. "I don't really pay attention to the number, but that's a good thing."

Rookie right-hander Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.96) opens the series for Washington.

Irvin has struggled as of late, going 1-0 with a 6.32 ERA over his past three starts. In his most recent outing, he gave up four runs on six hits in six innings of a no-decision against the visiting Rockies. He has never faced the Brewers.

The Brewers placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a right hip impingement, a day after he allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in an 11-5 loss to the Braves.

Teheran has lost his last three decisions.

