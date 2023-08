Matt Barnes Hip 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Sean Nolin Undisclosed 08-12-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 13

JT Chargois Ribs 08-18-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 19

Tommy Nance Shoulder 08-10-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 11

Jonathan Davis Knee 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Trevor Rogers Lat 08-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Max Meyer Elbow 10-02-2023 Out for the season