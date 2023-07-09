The Minnesota Twins got blanked by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, snapping a five-game winning streak.

The Twins will look to start another win streak on Wednesday evening in the third game of a four-game matchup between American League Central clubs in Detroit.

Right-hander Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA) is the scheduled starter for Minnesota. Ober's most recent outing came on Friday, when he gave up two runs and six hits in five innings of a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ober has displayed excellent control (18 walks, 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings) this season, but home runs have been a major issue. He's surrendered six in his last four starts and 11 in his last 10 starts.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered off him on Friday. Ober required 104 pitches to get through those five innings.

"I felt like I should have gone six or seven innings," Ober said. "I felt like the home run was really the only one they kind of earned off me."

Ober has faced the Tigers once this season, allowing three runs and five hits in six innings on June 25. He also had eight strikeouts, the most he had during his first 12 starts this season.

For his career, Ober has started against Detroit five times, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

The Tigers will counter with right-hander Alex Faedo, who was recalled from Double-A Erie on Tuesday after Monday's starter, Joey Wentz, was demoted to Triple-A Toledo.

Faedo pitched 5 1/3 innings for the SeaWolves to stay sharp after bouncing between Toledo and the big-league club.

"It's been a lot of travel, a couple of different cities ... It's part of the baseball lifestyle," he told the Detroit News.

Faedo (2-4, 5.80) has made seven starts for the Tigers this season, most recently on July 23 when he delivered the best major league outing of his career. He allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings against San Diego.

He wound up making a Double-A start due to logistics. The Tigers were in Pittsburgh during the trade deadline. When Eduardo Rodriguez nixed a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Faedo returned to the minors and Erie was a closer drive than meeting up with the Mud Hens.

"Lots of travel to throw in a 12:30 (p.m.) game. Not the most fun, but I was happy I got out on the mound," Faedo said.

Against the Twins, Faedo has pitched once. On June 2, 2022, he gave up two runs on five hits in five innings but didn't get a decision in a 3-2 Detroit win.

Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, got a chance to bat cleanup on Tuesday. Cabrera delivered two hits in the Tigers' 6-0 victory, but he'll move down in the order on Wednesday.

"He's going to hit sixth (Wednesday) ... It was more strategy, not nostalgia," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Minnesota may be without a key contributor, Donovan Solano, for a while. The versatile infielder injured his knee and ankle on an awkward slide on Tuesday.

"The immediate thought is he does have some type of knee sprain," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Hoping it's more of a day-to-day thing than a long-term thing."

