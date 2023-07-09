The Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Cincinnati Reds will play a split doubleheader Sunday after Saturday's game was postponed by stormy weather.

Cincinnati won the first game of the series 9-2 Friday.

The Pirates have lost three of the last four. They are 2-0-3 in their past five series but will need a doubleheader sweep to extend that trend.

The Reds' win on Friday was just their second in 10 games.

Cincinnati benefited Friday from a tweak to the lineup.

Center fielder TJ Friedl was moved to the leadoff spot and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs. Dynamic rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz moved from leadoff to No. 3 and hit a two-run triple and an RBI single.

"Just rearranging the top three guys," Reds manager David Bell said.

Before he became the leadoff hitter July 17, De La Cruz was used in the cleanup spot.

"It doesn't matter where they put me in the lineup. I'm going to be able to contribute as much as I can, wherever I can," De La Cruz said through an interpreter.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has found his groove, thanks to a tweak where he switched from a toe tap to a leg kick in his batting motion.

In his four games since, Hayes is 8-for-17 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

"(I've been) in a good spot to hit, and, fortunately, getting the pitches to put good swings on," Hayes said. "Just been working a lot, figuring out a setup to make my movements as minimal as possible."

In the first game Sunday, left-hander Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.54 ERA) gets the nod for Cincinnati, while Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.39) will start for Pittsburgh.

Williamson, who has never faced the Pirates, will be making his 16th career start and appearance. Over his past seven starts, he is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA.

Keller, after asserting himself as the Pirates' ace and pitching in his first All-Star Game, has seen a regression.

He has lost his past five decisions, is coming off a no-decision, and will be looking for his first win since June 28.

Keller is 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in 13 career starts against the Reds, including 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts this year.

In Game 2, Cincinnati right-hander Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75) will oppose Pittsburgh right-hander Andre Jackson (0-0, 5.16). Jackson will open in a bullpen game.

Jackson, who has never faced the Reds, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has retired all 15 batters he has faced in relief with the Pirates, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Although all of his appearances this year have been starts, Weaver has enough no-decisions to fill a wheelbarrow, 14 in all.

That includes his last time out, on Tuesday against the visting Miami Marlins, when he gave up one run and five hits, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Weaver is 2-3 with a 4.07 ERA in 10 career games, seven of them starts, against the Pirates.

--Field Level Media