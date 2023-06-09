Rangers eager to put another beatdown on Angels

The Texas Rangers will try to flex their muscles again when they face the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a three-game set in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night.

The Rangers battered the Angels in the series opener on Monday, collecting 13 hits and limiting Los Angeles to one in a 12-0 victory, Texas' 11th win in the past 13 games.

"They're all doing something to help contribute," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the win. "They're all involved. If you look at the bench, they're all getting playing time right now, so it's good to have depth."

Robbie Grossman served as designated hitter after going unused in this past weekend's three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and contributed two doubles and two runs.

J.P. Martinez started his fourth straight game since he was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He delivered two hits and scored three runs in the No. 8 spot behind Grossman.

Bochy said that type of depth should benefit the Rangers heading into the fall.

"You can sit some guys and give them a break," Bochy said. "It's an easy way to keep them all sharp too. It's going to take this whole team, 26 guys doing something, to help the cause."

The Angels, meanwhile, will try to bounce back from one of their poorest performances of the season.

In addition to collecting just one hit, they committed three errors and walked eight batters.

Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said the lackluster performance stemmed from a lack of focus.

"We let some things get to us (Monday) and that's the first time I've seen that," Nevin said. "Disappointed? Absolutely. Mad? Yeah. But I know this group in there. They'll rebound and come out (Tuesday). It'll be better."

Los Angeles is 3-10 in August after entering the month with the best record in the American League since the All-Star break (11-5).

The Angels will try to regroup behind veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito.

Giolito (7-8, 4.37 ERA) has made three starts since he was traded to the Angels from the Chicago White Sox on July 26.

He lost his first two outings but bounced back to beat the San Francisco Giants last Tuesday. Giolito allowed three runs and three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking three in the 7-5 victory that ended a seven-game skid.

"In my short time, I know that this team can get on a roll," Giolito said. "We can do well. You never know. It's all about just believing and everyone pulling from the same rope."

Giolito has made four starts against the Rangers in his career and is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

The Rangers also plan to start a pitcher who was acquired at the trade deadline.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery came over from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 30 and is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in his first two starts with Texas.

Montgomery (7-10, 3.38 ERA) allowed two runs over six innings in each outing.

He surrendered seven hits in his most recent outing against the Oakland Athletics last Wednesday, striking out five and walking one in the 2-0 loss.

"Definitely a grindy game," Montgomery said. "You give up seven hits like that, I feel like I had runners on every inning but the first. It was kind of an uphill battle every inning, but I made pitches when I needed to."

Montgomery is 2-0 in two career starts against the Angels with a 2.13 ERA.

