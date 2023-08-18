The Detroit Tigers will get a look at another of the Guardians' young starting pitchers on Saturday night when the teams continue their four-game series in Cleveland.

The fans in Cleveland, in turn, are likely to get their last look at old nemesis Miguel Cabrera.

The Tigers and Guardians split a doubleheader on Friday, with Detroit recording a 4-2 victory in the opener before Cleveland rallied for a 4-1 win in the nightcap.

On Saturday, the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (9-2, 2.90 ERA) to the mound against the Tigers' Matt Manning (4-4, 4.60) in a battle of right-handers.

Bibee will be the third of four consecutive rookie starting pitchers who Cleveland will throw against Detroit.

Guardians rookies Gavin Williams and Xzavion Curry pitched in Friday's doubleheader, while first-year left-hander Logan Allen will start Sunday's series finale.

Bibee, who may get consideration for Rookie of the Year honors, had the rockiest of his 19 starts of the season against the Tigers on May 8.

Detroit knocked Bibee around for four earned runs on seven hits in just 3 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss that day. But ever since, Bibee has made his learning curve look pretty easy.

Bibee has won seven straight decisions, and his ERA of 1.82 since July 1 is the lowest in the American League in that span.

"They just keep rolling out there with these good young arms," Detroit manager AJ Hinch told reporters. "They're all a little different, and I'm sure we'll see a lot of them in the upcoming years."

Manning, who was sidelined from April 11 until late June with a fracture in his left foot, has been saddled with the loss in three of his last four starts. And his career numbers against Cleveland have been dire -- he's 0-2 with a 17.61 ERA, allowing 15 runs and 19 hits in 7 2/3 innings.

As for the Hall of Fame-bound Cabrera, either Saturday or Sunday likely will be his last game in Cleveland. He announced his retirement after this season.

For all of the damage Cabrera has done over his 21-year career, he's done more of it in Cleveland than in any other city.

His 125 games in Cleveland are the most the 40-year-old Cabrera has played in a road ballpark. And Cleveland fans and players will be glad to say farewell, with respect.

Cabrera has a .309 career average with 50 homers and 176 RBIs against the Cleveland franchise. He has 26 homers, 89 RBIs and a .300 batting average in Cleveland.

"Let's face it, there are some that are elite," Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis said. "And let's face it, Miggy has been that. Over a long career, I've not looked forward to competing against him, because he was so very, very good.

"And now, as he's calling an end to his career, it's kind of cool to think about what you recall and what you witnessed -- one of the best right-handed hitters in the history of the game."

