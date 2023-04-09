Mariners seek 8th straight win, visit White Sox

The Seattle Mariners have scored at least 10 runs three times during their seven-game winning streak and will look to keep slugging -- and rolling -- when they continue a three-game set with the host Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Sparked by a 3-for-5, six-RBI effort from Cal Raleigh, Seattle tallied a season high in runs to claim a 14-2 victory over the White Sox on Monday in the series opener.

Teoscar Hernandez and Dominic Canzone also homered as the Mariners extended their lead over the Toronto Blue Jays to one game for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

And all that without AL Player of the Week Julio Rodriguez, who enjoyed a day off on Monday.

"Baseball, it goes in waves, and early on, we started off slow," Mariners first baseman Ty France said. "But everyone is just clicking right now. I think we're all being stubborn with our approach and swinging at the right pitches."

Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games. Elvis Andrus and Andrew Benintendi each had two hits for the White Sox, who will be without shortstop Tim Anderson once again on Tuesday.

Anderson is set to serve the final game of a five-game suspension for his role in an Aug. 5 fight with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago will aim to even the series behind right-hander Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.26 ERA), who is coming off his strongest start of the season.

Pitching against the host Chicago Cubs last Wednesday, Clevinger scattered three hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven shutout innings.

He took a no-decision, however, after closer Gregory Santos surrendered a game-ending, three-run home run to Christopher Morel that sealed the Cubs' 4-3 win.

"(Clevinger) was electric," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "Velocity was up, pitches were sharp. He was crisp, got himself out of some trouble, made some great pitches."

After missing about six weeks with right biceps inflammation, Clevinger has shined in four starts since returning from the injured list, going 2-1 with a 1.57 ERA.

"A little juices flowing, but also, I think, it's just finally being healthy," Clevinger said. "I think you can chalk it up to the work we're doing in the training room. The trainers, the strength coaches. I'm just grateful to feel healthy, have fun out there and not have some ailment."

Clevinger has struggled against Seattle in his career. He enters Tuesday at 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA in three previous starts versus the Mariners, allowing four home runs in 17 innings.

Seattle will turn to rookie right-hander Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.75), who is set to be activated from the injured list after battling forearm inflammation.

Woo hasn't pitched since a no-decision against the host Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 3, when he scattered two runs and four hits in six innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Woo took a no-decision against the White Sox in his only career appearance against them, allowing two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings on June 16. He fanned a career-high nine batters in that outing.

--Field Level Media