Sandy Leon Quadriceps 08-27-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 28

Cam Gallagher Concussion 08-23-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 24

Josh Naylor Oblique 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Cal Quantrill Shoulder 08-29-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 30

Triston McKenzie Elbow 09-12-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 13

Shane Bieber Elbow 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Michael Kelly Back 08-29-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 30