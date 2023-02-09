Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried hopes to have more success against the San Francisco Giants than he had six days ago when he gets a rematch on Saturday afternoon in California.

The Braves opened the three-game series with a Friday night win, just as they had last week on the other side of the country. In the latest game, Atlanta got a home run from Michael Harris II and seven innings of one-run ball from Spencer Strider in a 5-1 victory.

Building upon the best record in the major leagues, Atlanta began last week's home set in similar fashion, riding a Strider gem to a 4-0 victory.

They also won the Saturday game 6-5 last weekend before Fried (4-1, 2.83 ERA) failed in his attempt to nail down a sweep, allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 4-3 loss.

Luis Matos and Wilmer Flores each homered against Fried, who did not get a decision.

Frida, 29, will be making his fifth start since missing three months with a strained left forearm. He threw six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs in his first game back, but he has not been nearly as effective since, roughed up for 23 hits and nine runs in in 15 2/3 innings.

Fried admitted after last week's game against the Giants that he understands he is in spring training form while most hitters are in midseason form. But that's an obstacle he knows he must overcome with the season winding down.

"I find myself at times not all that sharp. I'm not executing pitches that I want to in good spots," he said. "I'm going up against guys who have been doing this for five months. They have been seeing really good, live pitching for a long time. Guys are really sharp. I just know that my learning curve has to be a little quicker."

Fried has never lost to the Giants, going 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA in seven lifetime meetings, including six starts. His career ERA in San Francisco is 1.38 in two starts.

The Giants opposed Fried with an opener last week, and they will do it again in the rematch. Right-hander Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.14 ERA) will get the start, his 11th in 35 appearances this year. He will be facing the Braves for the first time in his career.

Walker will be warned by Giants manager Gabe Kapler about the Braves' ability to hit good pitches.

"Interestingly, there were a lot of balls below the zone (on Friday) that these Braves hitters got underneath and drove into the outfield for hits," Kapler said. "This is one of the best lineups anywhere and they took some really good swings, especially Harris. They are excellent, excellent athletes in the box."

Harris belted Giants ace Logan Webb's sixth pitch of the game for a home run, then later added two singles. Atlanta out-hit the hosts just 7-6 but nonetheless sent San Francisco to its 13th loss in the past 18 games.

