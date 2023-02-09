Orioles have concerns ahead of game vs. reeling Rockies

The Baltimore Orioles certainly would like to win Saturday night's game against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

But suddenly there's another issue for the American League East-leading Orioles.

That's the status of closer Felix Bautista. The right-hander was all set to notch his 34th save of the season Friday night when the tenor changed for Baltimore. He left the game with right arm discomfort.

"We're going to get a bunch of tests and see how it is," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "He felt good before the game. It was the last pitch he threw (when the concern arose)."

Bautista left with two outs and a 2-2 count on the batter, so Danny Coulombe was summoned to register the final strike in Baltimore's 5-4 victory to open the three-game series vs. the Rockies.

"When the best closer in the game leaves the game, that's never a good feeling," Hyde said.

Colorado has lost five games in a row and 12 of its last 15. For the Rockies, this is the second straight road series against the top teams in the AL East after they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

These have been painful outcomes because the Rockies were tied or leading in the eighth inning in each game in the losing streak.

"These are moments when you grasp the understanding of what this means," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "In a way, it's good stuff. It helps you win in the future. They hurt, but they also make you tougher."

The Rockies could have a twist to their bullpen as well. Evan Justice was called up to Colorado for his first shot in the big leagues, while Justin Bruihl was designated for assignment.

The Orioles have won three games in a row and six of their last seven. Baltimore has posted seven or more runs in four of those games, contributing to a rising number of comeback victories.

"We stay together and those guys believe that we're going to score late," Hyde said. "We've done this before, so there's confidence there. It's a special group that is winning tough games late."

Right-hander Kyle Bradish (8-6, 3.03 ERA) will be the starter for the Orioles on Saturday. He has won both of his decisions this month and is fresh off Sunday's six shutout innings at Oakland, where he matched his second-highest strikeout total of the season with eight.

Bradish, a second-year pitcher, has yet to face Colorado in his career.

Right-hander Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.18) will get the nod for the Rockies on Saturday in his sixth start since arriving in a late-July trade from the Seattle Mariners.

It hasn't been smooth for Flexen, but by far his best outing with his new team came Sunday when he limited the Chicago White Sox to two runs (one earned) in six innings. That's the first time he hasn't given up at least three runs when on the mound for Colorado. He has surrendered eight home runs in five appearances for the Rockies.

In two career starts vs. the Orioles, Flexen is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA covering 11 innings.

