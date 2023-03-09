The Tampa Bay Rays want their torrid run to extend into a new month on Friday when they open a three-game series against the host Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays recorded their fourth win in a row and eighth in their last nine games with a 3-0 victory in 10 innings over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Tampa Bay (82-52) resides a season-high 30 games over .500 and sits 1 1/2 games behind the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles (83-50).

Randy Arozarena had a two-run single in the 10th and swiped two bases, allowing him to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases for the third consecutive season.

"I'm very proud that I'm able to accomplish that for myself," Arozarena said via an interpreter, per the Tampa Bay Times. "Having that being a goal, especially up to three years in a row, and then to be able to accomplish it is even better."

"Congrats to Randy," Rays manager Kevin Cash added. "And hopefully he stops (running) now, because he doesn't listen to when I tell him to stop."

Arozarena has one homer, four RBIs and six runs scored during his four-game hitting streak. He successfully reached base in 22 of 25 games in August, including in all three contests against the Guardians. He went 3-for-12 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs to help Tampa Bay take two of three games versus Cleveland on Aug. 11-13.

The Rays will turn to Tyler Glasnow (7-4, 3.12 ERA) in the series opener against Cal Quantrill (2-6, 6.45) of the Guardians in a battle of right-handers. Quantrill, who has been sidelined by an ailing shoulder, is expected to return from the 15-day injured list to make the start.

Glasnow, 30, answered a dismal performance with a sterling one on Saturday to improve to 5-1 in his last seven outings.

After allowing seven runs (five earned) in a setback to the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 19, Glasnow took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning versus the New York Yankees. He surrendered a single to DJ LeMahieu with one out in the sixth before exiting after the inning, marking his career-best seventh consecutive start in which he pitched at least six frames.

Glasnow is 0-2 with a 2.12 ERA in three career starts against the Guardians.

Cleveland (64-70) enters the weekend series having won two in a row and four of its last six games.

Like the Rays, the Guardians had to venture into the 10th inning before pulling out a three-run victory on Wednesday. Kole Calhoun belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning of a 5-2 win over the Twins, a decision that moved Cleveland within five games of AL Central-leading Minnesota.

"These guys don't quit," said Calhoun, who joined the Guardians on Aug. 4 after a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. "We haven't quit since I've been here and didn't do it again (Wednesday), and we came away with a series win."

Calhoun, 35, is batting .273 with 15 RBIs over his 20 games with Cleveland.

Quantrill, 28, is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three career appearances against Tampa Bay.

The Guardians claimed former Los Angeles Angels right-hander Lucas Giolito off waivers Thursday. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA in 27 starts this season with the Chicago White Sox and Angels.

