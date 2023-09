Byron Buxton Hamstring 09-03-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4

Nick Gordon Lower Leg 09-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Jose De Leon Elbow 08-31-2024 Out for the season

Willi Castro Oblique 09-02-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 3

Tyler Mahle Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Brock Stewart Elbow 09-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Chris Paddack Elbow 09-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 22

Alex Kirilloff Shoulder 09-03-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4

Jorge Alcala Forearm 09-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Oliver Ortega Back 01-31-2024 Out for the season