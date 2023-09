Roberto Perez Shoulder 11-04-2023 Out for the season

A.J. Pollock Oblique 09-07-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 8

Ross Stripling Back 09-05-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 6

Anthony DeSclafani Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Michael Conforto Hamstring 09-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 14

Thomas Szapucki Side 03-31-2024 Out for the season