The Colorado Rockies had to wait for their chance to turn things around against the San Francisco Giants -- and the National League West -- thanks to a powerful rainstorm that hit the state late Thursday afternoon.

The scheduled opener of a four-game series was postponed long before the precipitation started, so the teams will try it again Friday night. Thursday's game will be made up as part of a day/night doubleheader on Saturday.

Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA) is still slated to get the start for Colorado against Logan Webb (10-12, 3.40) for the Giants in a rematch of their game in the Bay Area on Saturday.

Webb, who is 8-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 games, 13 starts, in his career against the Rockies, was dominant in a 9-1 win over Colorado last week. He gave up three hits in six shutout innings to earn his first victory since Aug. 2.

Webb owns a 3-1 record and a 4.89 ERA in seven career starts at Denver.

San Francisco will get outfielder Michael Conforto back from a left hamstring strain that cost him 19 games. He was in the Giants' posted lineup on Thursday night and likely will still be in there on Friday.

Conforto was playing well before he was injured. He hit .395 in the last 13 games prior to landing on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 24.

"Terrible timing," Conforto said recently. "There's never a good time to be hurt. Just where we're at and obviously coming down to the end of the season with some meaningful games and tough teams coming in. I really wanted to be out there."

San Francisco (75-71) is coming off a 5-1 homestand that was capped with a dramatic 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. The Giants sit in a three-way tie for the third and final NL wild-card spot, along with the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are both 76-72.

It will be tough for the Rockies to break their losing trend against San Francisco. The Giants have won 16 of their past 17 matchups with Colorado, dating back to August 2022, and they swept the three head-to-head meetings last weekend.

The Rockies (53-92) have been eliminated from the postseason but just took two of three from the Chicago Cubs to earn their first series win since Aug. 18-20 against the Chicago White Sox. They still haven't won a series against an NL West team this year, going 0-12-1.

The Rockies' young players have been getting most of the action and trying to make the most of it. First baseman Elehuris Montero, acquired in the Nolan Arenado trade two years ago, hit fourth in the Wednesday win over the Cubs and homered.

"I was extremely happy to be in that position," Montero said through an interpreter. "I want to be a cleanup hitter. Honestly, I wanted to show them that I could do it."

Anderson is slated to make his third start since going on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation in late July. He struggled in San Francisco on Saturday, lasting just 3 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on six hits. He is 3-4 with a 5.43 ERA in 12 career starts against the Giants, including 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in two starts this year.

