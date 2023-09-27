Austin Meadows Personal 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Matthew Boyd Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Tyler Alexander Lat 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Matt Manning Foot 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Alex Faedo Finger 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Mason Englert Hip 09-28-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 29

Casey Mize Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Andrew Vasquez Calf 09-27-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 28