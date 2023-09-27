away team background logo
home team background logo
Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
4th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • WIN
    .
    -
  • LOSS
    .
    -
  • 2ND INNING
    		Cabrera homered to right01
  • 4TH INNING
    		Nevin homered to right, Ibanez and Cabrera scored04
LAST OUT
DUE UP 4TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    KC54-103
    		0000-----000
    DET74-83
    		0000-----000
    • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
    KCRoyals
    DETTigers
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Garcia 3B20000020.274.325.363.688-1.0
    B. Witt SS20000010.276.318.492.810-0.5
    S. Perez 1B20100000.255.293.420.7141.0
    N. Velazquez RF20000021.245.298.632.930-1.0
    E. Olivares DH20100000.263.319.442.7612.0
    N. Loftin 2B10000011.353.404.490.894-0.5
    D. Waters CF10000011.231.303.380.683-0.5
    L. Porter C10000001.238.385.429.8130.0
    D. Blanco LF10000010.224.297.397.693-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    M. Garcia 3B2
    B. Witt SS2
    S. Perez 1B2
    N. Velazquez RF2
    E. Olivares DH2
    N. Loftin 2B1
    D. Waters CF1
    L. Porter C1
    D. Blanco LF1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      P. Meadows CF20000010.219.325.362.687-0.5
      M. Vierling 3B-LF10000100.257.325.370.6941.0
      S. Torkelson 1B20100010.233.313.442.7550.5
      K. Carpenter RF20000021.286.344.488.832-1.0
      M. Cabrera DH22211000.255.316.345.6618.0
      A. Ibanez 2B21100000.259.307.435.7423.0
      A. Baddoo LF10000000.215.299.362.6600.0
      a- T. Nevin PH-3B11131000.202.308.303.6118.0
      J. Baez SS20100000.220.267.322.5891.0
      J. Rogers C20000001.217.282.438.7200.0
      HITTERSAB
      P. Meadows CF2
      M. Vierling 3B-LF1
      S. Torkelson 1B2
      K. Carpenter RF2
      M. Cabrera DH2
      A. Ibanez 2B2
      A. Baddoo LF1
      a- T. Nevin PH-3B1
      J. Baez SS2
      J. Rogers C2
      • a-homered for Baddoo in the 4th
      BATTING
      • 2B - E. Olivares (23)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Porter
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Ibanez (23)
      • HR - M. Cabrera (4), T. Nevin (2)
      • RBI - M. Cabrera (32), T. Nevin 3 (10)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Bowlan2.03110214.501.503.0
      A. Zerpa2.03331215.261.300.0
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Bowlan2.0
      A. Zerpa2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      T. Skubal4.02000802.800.9014.0
      PITCHERSIP
      T. Skubal4.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Bowlan 29-19, A. Zerpa 36-21
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Bowlan 2-4, A. Zerpa 4-1
      • Batters Faced - J. Bowlan 9, A. Zerpa 9
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - T. Skubal 52-40
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Skubal 2-1
      • Batters Faced - T. Skubal 14
        123456789RHE
        KC54-103
        		0000-----000
        DET74-83
        		0000-----000
        • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        M. Garcia 3B20000020.274.325.363.688-1.0
        B. Witt SS20000010.276.318.492.810-0.5
        S. Perez 1B20100000.255.293.420.7141.0
        N. Velazquez RF20000021.245.298.632.930-1.0
        E. Olivares DH20100000.263.319.442.7612.0
        N. Loftin 2B10000011.353.404.490.894-0.5
        D. Waters CF10000011.231.303.380.683-0.5
        L. Porter C10000001.238.385.429.8130.0
        D. Blanco LF10000010.224.297.397.693-0.5
        Total140200084-----
        HITTERSAB
        M. Garcia 3B2
        B. Witt SS2
        S. Perez 1B2
        N. Velazquez RF2
        E. Olivares DH2
        N. Loftin 2B1
        D. Waters CF1
        L. Porter C1
        D. Blanco LF1
        Total14
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          P. Meadows CF20000010.219.325.362.687-0.5
          M. Vierling 3B-LF10000100.257.325.370.6941.0
          S. Torkelson 1B20100010.233.313.442.7550.5
          K. Carpenter RF20000021.286.344.488.832-1.0
          M. Cabrera DH22211000.255.316.345.6618.0
          A. Ibanez 2B21100000.259.307.435.7423.0
          A. Baddoo LF10000000.215.299.362.6600.0
          a- T. Nevin PH-3B11131000.202.308.303.6118.0
          J. Baez SS20100000.220.267.322.5891.0
          J. Rogers C20000001.217.282.438.7200.0
          Total174642142-----
          HITTERSAB
          P. Meadows CF2
          M. Vierling 3B-LF1
          S. Torkelson 1B2
          K. Carpenter RF2
          M. Cabrera DH2
          A. Ibanez 2B2
          A. Baddoo LF1
          a- T. Nevin PH-3B1
          J. Baez SS2
          J. Rogers C2
          Total17
          • a-homered for Baddoo in the 4th
          BATTING
          • 2B - E. Olivares (23)
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Porter
          BATTING
          • 2B - A. Ibanez (23)
          • HR - M. Cabrera (4), T. Nevin (2)
          • RBI - M. Cabrera (32), T. Nevin 3 (10)
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          J. Bowlan2.03110214.501.503.0
          A. Zerpa2.03331215.261.300.0
          Total4.0644142---
          PITCHERSIP
          J. Bowlan2.0
          A. Zerpa2.0
          Total4.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          T. Skubal4.02000802.800.9014.0
          Total4.0200080---
          PITCHERSIP
          T. Skubal4.0
          Total4.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - J. Bowlan 29-19, A. Zerpa 36-21
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Bowlan 2-4, A. Zerpa 4-1
          • Batters Faced - J. Bowlan 9, A. Zerpa 9
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - T. Skubal 52-40
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Skubal 2-1
          • Batters Faced - T. Skubal 14
          • 2ND INNING
            		Cabrera homered to right01
          • 4TH INNING
            		Nevin homered to right, Ibanez and Cabrera scored04
          • 1ST INNING
            • M. Garcia: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
            • B. Witt: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Witt grounded out to third
            • S. Perez: Perez singled to shallow center
            • N. Velazquez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Velazquez struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • P. Meadows: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
            • M. Vierling: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Vierling flied out to deep right
            • S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson singled to left
            • K. Carpenter: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • T. Skubal Pitching:
            • E. Olivares: Strike swinging, Olivares doubled to deep right
            • N. Loftin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Loftin struck out looking
            • D. Waters: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Waters struck out swinging
            • L. Porter: Strike looking, Porter flied out to deep center
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Bowlan Pitching:
            • M. Cabrera: Cabrera homered to right
            • A. Ibanez: Ball, Strike looking, Ibanez grounded out to shortstop
            • A. Baddoo: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Baddoo flied out to center
            • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Baez singled to shallow center
            • J. Rogers: Rogers grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • T. Skubal Pitching:
            • D. Blanco: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Blanco struck out swinging
            • M. Garcia: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Garcia struck out looking
            • B. Witt: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Witt struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • A. Zerpa Pitching:
            • P. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Meadows grounded out to second
            • M. Vierling: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vierling walked
            • S. Torkelson: , Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • T. Skubal Pitching:
            • S. Perez: Ball, Perez grounded out to third
            • N. Velazquez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Velazquez struck out looking
            • E. Olivares: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Olivares lined out to left
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • A. Zerpa Pitching:
            • K. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
            • M. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera singled to shallow left
            • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ibanez doubled to shallow right, Cabrera to third
            • T. Nevin: Foul, Foul, Ball, Nevin homered to right, Ibanez and Cabrera scored
            • J. Baez: Ball, Baez grounded out to third
            • J. Rogers: Strike looking, Ball, Rogers grounded out to pitcher
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          KCRoyals
          DETTigers
          • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
          TEAM STATS
          54-103
          .243
          AVG
          156
          HR
          654
          R
          5.16
          ERA
          74-83
          .235
          AVG
          160
          HR
          632
          R
          4.30
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          J. BowlanR
          0-0
          W-L
          2.0
          IP
          4.50
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          1.50
          WHIP
          T. SkubalL
          7-3
          W-L
          80.1
          IP
          2.80
          ERA
          7.29
          SO/BB
          0.90
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .J. Bowlan
          R
          0-0, 2.0 IP, 4.50 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .T. Skubal
          L
          7-3, 80.1 IP, 2.80 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 M. Garcia 3B449123494.274
          2 B. Witt SS6241729329.276
          3 S. Perez 1B5211337522.255
          4 N. Velazquez RF152353317.230
          5 E. Olivares DH339893210.263
          6 N. Loftin 2B5118100.353
          7 D. Waters CF29568328.231
          8 L. Porter C21531.238
          9 D. Blanco LF11626172.224
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 P. Meadows CF10523103.219
          2 M. Vierling 3B460118399.257
          3 S. Torkelson 1B5881379029.233
          4 K. Carpenter RF4021156320.286
          5 M. Cabrera DH32282324.255
          6 A. Ibanez 2B340883611.259
          7 A. Baddoo LF307663211.215
          8 J. Baez SS500110589.220
          9 J. Rogers C322704720.217
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Josh StaumontNeck01-31-2024Out for the season
          Josh TaylorBack09-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 28
          Freddy FerminFinger01-31-2024Out for the season
          Brad KellerShoulder01-31-2024Out for the season
          Kris BubicElbow06-30-2024Out for the season
          Daniel LynchShoulder01-31-2024Out for the season
          Austin CoxKnee01-31-2024Out for the season
          Brady SingerBack01-31-2024Out for the season
          Jacob BrentzLat01-31-2024Out for the season
          Vinnie PasquantinoShoulder01-31-2024Out for the season
          John McMillonForearm01-31-2024Out for the season
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Austin MeadowsPersonal01-31-2024Out for the season
          Matthew BoydElbow07-31-2024Out for the season
          Tyler AlexanderLat01-31-2024Out for the season
          Matt ManningFoot01-31-2024Out for the season
          Alex FaedoFinger01-31-2024Out for the season
          Mason EnglertHip09-28-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 29
          Casey MizeElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
          Andrew VasquezCalf09-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 28
          Riley GreeneElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola