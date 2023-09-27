Live
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Garcia 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|.325
|.363
|.688
|-1.0
|B. Witt SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|.318
|.492
|.810
|-0.5
|S. Perez 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|.293
|.420
|.714
|1.0
|N. Velazquez RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|.298
|.632
|.930
|-1.0
|E. Olivares DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|.319
|.442
|.761
|2.0
|N. Loftin 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|.404
|.490
|.894
|-0.5
|D. Waters CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|.303
|.380
|.683
|-0.5
|L. Porter C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|.385
|.429
|.813
|0.0
|D. Blanco LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|.297
|.397
|.693
|-0.5
- a-homered for Baddoo in the 4th
- 2B - E. Olivares (23)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Porter
- 2B - A. Ibanez (23)
- HR - M. Cabrera (4), T. Nevin (2)
- RBI - M. Cabrera (32), T. Nevin 3 (10)
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Bowlan 29-19, A. Zerpa 36-21
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Bowlan 2-4, A. Zerpa 4-1
- Batters Faced - J. Bowlan 9, A. Zerpa 9
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Skubal 52-40
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Skubal 2-1
- Batters Faced - T. Skubal 14
2ND INNING Cabrera homered to right 0 1 4TH INNING Nevin homered to right, Ibanez and Cabrera scored 0 4
- M. Garcia: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- B. Witt: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Witt grounded out to third
- S. Perez: Perez singled to shallow center
- N. Velazquez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Velazquez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Meadows: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
- M. Vierling: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Vierling flied out to deep right
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson singled to left
- K. Carpenter: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- E. Olivares: Strike swinging, Olivares doubled to deep right
- N. Loftin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Loftin struck out looking
- D. Waters: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Waters struck out swinging
- L. Porter: Strike looking, Porter flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Bowlan Pitching:
- M. Cabrera: Cabrera homered to right
- A. Ibanez: Ball, Strike looking, Ibanez grounded out to shortstop
- A. Baddoo: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Baddoo flied out to center
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Baez singled to shallow center
- J. Rogers: Rogers grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- D. Blanco: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Blanco struck out swinging
- M. Garcia: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Garcia struck out looking
- B. Witt: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Witt struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Zerpa Pitching:
- K. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera singled to shallow left
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ibanez doubled to shallow right, Cabrera to third
- T. Nevin: Foul, Foul, Ball, Nevin homered to right, Ibanez and Cabrera scored
- J. Baez: Ball, Baez grounded out to third
- J. Rogers: Strike looking, Ball, Rogers grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Garcia 3B
|449
|123
|49
|4
|.274
|2 B. Witt SS
|624
|172
|93
|29
|.276
|3 S. Perez 1B
|521
|133
|75
|22
|.255
|4 N. Velazquez RF
|152
|35
|33
|17
|.230
|5 E. Olivares DH
|339
|89
|32
|10
|.263
|6 N. Loftin 2B
|51
|18
|10
|0
|.353
|7 D. Waters CF
|295
|68
|32
|8
|.231
|8 L. Porter C
|21
|5
|3
|1
|.238
|9 D. Blanco LF
|116
|26
|17
|2
|.224
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 P. Meadows CF
|105
|23
|10
|3
|.219
|2 M. Vierling 3B
|460
|118
|39
|9
|.257
|3 S. Torkelson 1B
|588
|137
|90
|29
|.233
|4 K. Carpenter RF
|402
|115
|63
|20
|.286
|5 M. Cabrera DH
|322
|82
|32
|4
|.255
|6 A. Ibanez 2B
|340
|88
|36
|11
|.259
|7 A. Baddoo LF
|307
|66
|32
|11
|.215
|8 J. Baez SS
|500
|110
|58
|9
|.220
|9 J. Rogers C
|322
|70
|47
|20
|.217
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Josh Staumont
|Neck
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Josh Taylor
|Back
|09-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 28
|Freddy Fermin
|Finger
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Brad Keller
|Shoulder
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Kris Bubic
|Elbow
|06-30-2024Out for the season
|Daniel Lynch
|Shoulder
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Austin Cox
|Knee
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Brady Singer
|Back
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Jacob Brentz
|Lat
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Shoulder
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|John McMillon
|Forearm
|01-31-2024Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Austin Meadows
|Personal
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Matthew Boyd
|Elbow
|07-31-2024Out for the season
|Tyler Alexander
|Lat
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Matt Manning
|Foot
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Alex Faedo
|Finger
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Mason Englert
|Hip
|09-28-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 29
|Casey Mize
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Andrew Vasquez
|Calf
|09-27-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 28
|Riley Greene
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season