Curt Casali Foot 09-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least Oct 1

Harrison Bader Groin 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Justin Dunn Shoulder 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1, 2024

Vladimir Gutierrez Elbow 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Tejay Antone Elbow 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Connor Overton Elbow 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1, 2024

Reiver Sanmartin Elbow 07-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1, 2024

Matt McLain Oblique 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Nick Lodolo Lower Leg 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Daniel Duarte Shoulder 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024