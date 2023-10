Max Scherzer Back 11-03-2023

Ian Kennedy Shoulder 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Jake Odorizzi Shoulder 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Brad Miller Hamstring 10-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least Oct 31

Jacob deGrom Elbow 07-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1, 2024

Brett Martin Shoulder 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024