Stephen Strasburg Shoulder 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Joey Gallo Quadriceps 03-05-2024 Probable for start of season

Dylan Floro Shoulder 03-05-2024 Probable for start of season

Stone Garrett Lower Leg 03-27-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 28

Mason Thompson Elbow 04-30-2025 Out for the season

Cade Cavalli Elbow 05-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1