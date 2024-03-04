Box Score
- W: C. Sands (1-0)L: D. Kremer (1-1)S: A. Labas (1)
- HR: MIN - E. Rodriguez
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Julien 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.438
|.471
|.688
|1.158
|1.5
|J. Harry 2B
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.500
|2.500
|4.0
|R. Lewis DH
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|.538
|.800
|1.338
|6.0
|M. Urbina PR-DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|3.5
|B. Lee SS
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|4.0
|a- W. Holland PH-SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Wallner LF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.077
|.200
|.154
|.354
|0.0
|A. Sayre LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Martin CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|.385
|.273
|.657
|0.5
|M. Houghton CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|E. Rodriguez RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.357
|.455
|.812
|6.0
|Y. Fajardo RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Goodrum 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|.417
|.250
|.667
|1.5
|A. Isola 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Camargo C
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|.273
|.364
|.636
|4.5
|B. O'Keefe C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|-0.5
|M. Helman 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|.364
|.125
|.489
|3.5
|S. Gray 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
2ND INNING Camargo doubled to left center, Goodrum scored 1 0 3RD INNING Wallner reached on fielder's choice to second, Lewis scored, Lee out at second 2 0 4TH INNING Rodriguez homered to right 3 0 Julien grounded out to first, Camargo scored, Helman to third 4 0 Lewis singled to center, Helman scored 5 0 Lee doubled to center, Urbina scored 6 0 6TH INNING Urbina doubled to right, Harry scored 7 0 9TH INNING Fabian reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Robinson scored, Ardoin out at third, Nevin to second 7 1 Mayo walked, Nevin scored, Fabian to third, Castillo to second 7 2
- D. Kremer Pitching:
- E. Julien: Julien singled to center
- R. Lewis: Lewis doubled to deep left, Julien to third
- B. Lee: Lee flied out to right
- M. Wallner: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Wallner struck out looking
- A. Martin: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Enrique Bradfield in left field
- Austin Hays in center field
- E. Rodriguez: Rodriguez popped out to first
- N. Goodrum: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goodrum walked
- J. Camargo: Camargo doubled to left center, Goodrum scored
- M. Helman: Helman flied out to right
- E. Julien: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Julien struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Kremer Pitching:
- R. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lewis walked
- B. Lee: Lee singled to right, Lewis to third
- Trey McGough relieved Dean Kremer
- M. Wallner: Wallner reached on fielder's choice to second, Lewis scored, Lee out at second
- A. Martin: Martin lined into double play right to first, Wallner out at first
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Craig Kimbrel relieved Trey McGough
- E. Rodriguez: Rodriguez homered to right
- N. Goodrum: Goodrum grounded out to second
- J. Camargo: Camargo singled to left
- M. Helman: Helman singled to shallow right, Camargo to third
- E. Julien: Ball, Helman stole second, Julien grounded out to first, Camargo scored, Helman to third
- R. Lewis: Lewis singled to center, Helman scored
- Misael Urbina ran for Royce Lewis
- B. Lee: Lee doubled to center, Urbina scored
- M. Wallner: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Wallner struck out looking
- Middle of the 4th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jay Harry at second base
- Misael Urbina at designated hitter
- Alec Sayre in left field
- Josh Staumont relieved Kody Funderburk
- G. Henderson: Henderson singled to right
- Errol Robinson ran for Gunnar Henderson
- A. Santander: Santander popped out to shortstop
- R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn flied out to deep right
- R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Robinson out at second
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Errol Robinson at shortstop
- Yennier Cano relieved Craig Kimbrel
- A. Martin: Martin singled to center
- E. Rodriguez: Rodriguez lined into double play second to first, Martin out at first
- N. Goodrum: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Goodrum struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Yoyner Fajardo in right field
- Alex Isola at first base
- Steven Okert relieved Josh Staumont
- A. Hays: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hays struck out swinging
- K. Wong: Wong grounded out to first
- N. Maton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked
- Coby Mayo ran for Nick Maton
- E. Bradfield: Bradfield popped out to first
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Diego Castillo at second base
- Coby Mayo at third base
- Cionel Perez relieved Yennier Cano
- J. Camargo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Camargo struck out swinging
- M. Helman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Helman struck out swinging
- J. Harry: Harry doubled to right
- M. Urbina: Urbina doubled to right, Harry scored
- Will Holland hit for Brooks Lee
- W. Holland: Holland grounded out to third
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Will Holland at shortstop
- Maddux Houghton in center field
- Brian O'Keefe catching
- Seth Gray at third base
- Scott Blewett relieved Steven Okert
- A. Rutschman: Rutschman flied out to center
- E. Robinson: Robinson reached on an infield single to shortstop
- A. Santander: Santander popped out to catcher
- R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, O'Hearn struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Caleb Boushley relieved Scott Blewett
- C. Mayo: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mayo struck out swinging
- E. Bradfield: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Bradfield struck out looking
- D. Banuelos: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Banuelos struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jacob Webb relieved Keegan Akin
- J. Harry: Harry singled to right
- M. Urbina: Ball, Harry to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Urbina struck out swinging
- W. Holland: Holland grounded out to shortstop
- A. Sayre: Sayre grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Beau Burrows relieved Caleb Boushley
- E. Robinson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Robinson walked
- Silas Ardoin hit for Anthony Santander
- S. Ardoin: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ardoin walked, Robinson to second
- J. Rhodes: Rhodes grounded out to shortstop, Robinson to third, Ardoin to second
- T. Nevin: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nevin walked
- J. Fabian: Fabian reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Robinson scored, Ardoin out at third, Nevin to second
- D. Castillo: Castillo reached on an infield single to shortstop, Nevin to third, Fabian to second
- C. Mayo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mayo walked, Nevin scored, Fabian to third, Castillo to second
- relieved Beau Burrows
- E. Bradfield: Bradfield flied out to deep left
- End of the 9th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- AJ Labas relieved Beau Burrows