123456789RHE
MIN4-5
0114010007130
BAL9-2
000000002230
  • Ed Smith StadiumSarasota, FL
  • W: C. Sands (1-0)L: D. Kremer (1-1)S: A. Labas (1)
  • HR: MIN - E. Rodriguez
MINTwins
BALOrioles
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Julien 2B30110012.438.471.6881.1581.5
J. Harry 2B212000001.0001.0001.5002.5004.0
R. Lewis DH21210100.400.538.8001.3386.0
M. Urbina PR-DH21110011.500.5001.0001.5003.5
B. Lee SS30210002.667.6671.0001.6674.0
a- W. Holland PH-SS20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Wallner LF30010024.077.200.154.3540.0
A. Sayre LF20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Martin CF30100013.273.385.273.6570.5
M. Houghton CF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
E. Rodriguez RF31111001.182.357.455.8126.0
Y. Fajardo RF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
N. Goodrum 1B21000110.125.417.250.6671.5
A. Isola 1B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Camargo C31210010.273.273.364.6364.5
B. O'Keefe C10000010.333.500.333.833-0.5
M. Helman 3B31100011.125.364.125.4893.5
S. Gray 3B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
E. Julien 2B3
J. Harry 2B2
R. Lewis DH2
M. Urbina PR-DH2
B. Lee SS3
a- W. Holland PH-SS2
M. Wallner LF3
A. Sayre LF2
A. Martin CF3
M. Houghton CF1
E. Rodriguez RF3
Y. Fajardo RF1
N. Goodrum 1B2
A. Isola 1B1
J. Camargo C3
B. O'Keefe C1
M. Helman 3B3
S. Gray 3B1
  • a-grounded out for Lee in the 6th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Mullins CF00000100.222.462.222.6841.0
E. Bradfield PR-CF40000015.000.000.000.000-0.5
A. Rutschman C30000002.083.154.333.4870.0
D. Banuelos C10000010.000.200.000.200-0.5
G. Henderson SS20100011.500.500.5001.0000.5
E. Robinson PR-SS111001001.0001.0001.0002.0003.0
A. Santander DH30000003.118.118.118.2350.0
a- S. Ardoin PH00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
R. O'Hearn RF30000012.286.375.357.732-0.5
J. Rhodes RF10000002.000.000.000.0000.0
R. Mountcastle 1B30000011.214.214.286.500-0.5
T. Nevin 1B01000100.444.474.6671.1402.0
A. Hays LF-CF30000010.286.286.643.929-0.5
J. Fabian LF10010002.000.000.000.0001.0
K. Wong 2B20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
D. Castillo 2B20100000.357.357.429.7861.0
N. Maton 3B00000200.000.273.000.2732.0
C. Mayo PR-3B10010110.000.500.000.5001.5
HITTERSAB
C. Mullins CF0
E. Bradfield PR-CF4
A. Rutschman C3
D. Banuelos C1
G. Henderson SS2
E. Robinson PR-SS1
A. Santander DH3
a- S. Ardoin PH0
R. O'Hearn RF3
J. Rhodes RF1
R. Mountcastle 1B3
T. Nevin 1B0
A. Hays LF-CF3
J. Fabian LF1
K. Wong 2B2
D. Castillo 2B2
N. Maton 3B0
C. Mayo PR-3B1
  • a-walked for Santander in the 9th
BATTING
  • 2B - J. Harry, R. Lewis, M. Urbina, B. Lee, J. Camargo
  • HR - E. Rodriguez
  • RBI - E. Julien (2), R. Lewis (6), M. Urbina, B. Lee, M. Wallner, E. Rodriguez, J. Camargo (2)
  • 2-Out RBI - R. Lewis, M. Urbina, B. Lee
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Julien, W. Holland, M. Wallner, A. Sayre, A. Martin 2 (2)
BATTING
  • RBI - J. Fabian, C. Mayo
  • 2-Out RBI - C. Mayo
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Bradfield 2 (2), A. Santander
BASERUNNING
  • SB - M. Helman (2)
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist - R. O'Hearn
  • DP - 2 (Wong-Mountcastle; O'Hearn-Mountcastle)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
C. Sands (W, 1-0)1.00001100.001.009.5
K. Funderburk (H, 1)2.00001205.791.506.0
J. Staumont1.01000003.001.332.0
S. Okert1.00001100.001.332.5
S. Blewett2.01000100.000.555.5
C. Boushley1.00000306.001.334.5
B. Burrows0.212240015.433.00-5.0
A. Labas (S, 1)0.10000000.000.008.0
PITCHERSIP
C. Sands (W, 1-0)1.0
K. Funderburk (H, 1)2.0
J. Staumont1.0
S. Okert1.0
S. Blewett2.0
C. Boushley1.0
B. Burrows0.2
A. Labas (S, 1)0.1
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
D. Kremer (L, 1-1)2.04222306.752.25-5.5
T. McGough1.00000000.000.003.0
C. Kimbrel1.054401122.503.50-5.5
Y. Cano1.01000100.001.002.5
C. Perez1.021102015.002.001.0
K. Akin2.00000200.000.257.0
J. Webb1.01000106.001.672.5
PITCHERSIP
D. Kremer (L, 1-1)2.0
T. McGough1.0
C. Kimbrel1.0
Y. Cano1.0
C. Perez1.0
K. Akin2.0
J. Webb1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - C. Sands 10-5, K. Funderburk 14-10, J. Staumont 4-4, S. Okert 9-5, S. Blewett 9-9, C. Boushley 9-9, B. Burrows 19-3
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Sands 1-1, K. Funderburk 1-3, J. Staumont 1-1, S. Okert 1-0, S. Blewett 2-2, B. Burrows 3-0
  • Batters Faced - C. Sands 4, K. Funderburk 7, J. Staumont 4, S. Okert 4, S. Blewett 7, C. Boushley 3, B. Burrows 7
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - D. Kremer 24-16, T. McGough 2-2, C. Kimbrel 11-10, Y. Cano 5-5, C. Perez 9-9, K. Akin 10-10, J. Webb 7-6
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Kremer 1-3, T. McGough 1-0, C. Kimbrel 3-1, Y. Cano 1-0, C. Perez 1-1, K. Akin 2-0, J. Webb 2-0
  • Batters Faced - D. Kremer 12, T. McGough 2, C. Kimbrel 8, Y. Cano 3, C. Perez 5, K. Akin 6, J. Webb 4
  • 2ND INNING
    		Camargo doubled to left center, Goodrum scored10
  • 3RD INNING
    		Wallner reached on fielder's choice to second, Lewis scored, Lee out at second20
  • 4TH INNING
    		Rodriguez homered to right30
    		Julien grounded out to first, Camargo scored, Helman to third40
    		Lewis singled to center, Helman scored50
    		Lee doubled to center, Urbina scored60
  • 6TH INNING
    		Urbina doubled to right, Harry scored70
  • 9TH INNING
    		Fabian reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Robinson scored, Ardoin out at third, Nevin to second71
    		Mayo walked, Nevin scored, Fabian to third, Castillo to second72
  • 1ST INNING
    • D. Kremer Pitching:
    • E. Julien: Julien singled to center
    • R. Lewis: Lewis doubled to deep left, Julien to third
    • B. Lee: Lee flied out to right
    • M. Wallner: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Wallner struck out looking
    • A. Martin: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • C. Sands Pitching:
    • C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mullins walked
    • A. Rutschman: Rutschman grounded out to shortstop, Mullins to second
    • G. Henderson: Ball
    • Henderson struck out swinging
    • A. Santander: Santander flied out to left
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • Enrique Bradfield in left field
    • Austin Hays in center field
    • E. Rodriguez: Rodriguez popped out to first
    • N. Goodrum: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goodrum walked
    • J. Camargo: Camargo doubled to left center, Goodrum scored
    • M. Helman: Helman flied out to right
    • E. Julien: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Julien struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Kody Funderburk relieved Cole Sands
    • R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn grounded out to second
    • R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
    • A. Hays: Hays flied out to left
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • D. Kremer Pitching:
    • R. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lewis walked
    • B. Lee: Lee singled to right, Lewis to third
    • Trey McGough relieved Dean Kremer
    • M. Wallner: Wallner reached on fielder's choice to second, Lewis scored, Lee out at second
    • A. Martin: Martin lined into double play right to first, Wallner out at first
    • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • K. Funderburk Pitching:
    • K. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Wong struck out looking
    • N. Maton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked
    • E. Bradfield: Bradfield flied out to right
    • A. Rutschman: Rutschman flied out to left
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • Craig Kimbrel relieved Trey McGough
    • E. Rodriguez: Rodriguez homered to right
    • N. Goodrum: Goodrum grounded out to second
    • J. Camargo: Camargo singled to left
    • M. Helman: Helman singled to shallow right, Camargo to third
    • E. Julien: Ball, Helman stole second, Julien grounded out to first, Camargo scored, Helman to third
    • R. Lewis: Lewis singled to center, Helman scored
    • Misael Urbina ran for Royce Lewis
    • B. Lee: Lee doubled to center, Urbina scored
    • M. Wallner: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Wallner struck out looking
    • Middle of the 4th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jay Harry at second base
    • Misael Urbina at designated hitter
    • Alec Sayre in left field
    • Josh Staumont relieved Kody Funderburk
    • G. Henderson: Henderson singled to right
    • Errol Robinson ran for Gunnar Henderson
    • A. Santander: Santander popped out to shortstop
    • R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn flied out to deep right
    • R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Robinson out at second
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Errol Robinson at shortstop
    • Yennier Cano relieved Craig Kimbrel
    • A. Martin: Martin singled to center
    • E. Rodriguez: Rodriguez lined into double play second to first, Martin out at first
    • N. Goodrum: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Goodrum struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Yoyner Fajardo in right field
    • Alex Isola at first base
    • Steven Okert relieved Josh Staumont
    • A. Hays: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hays struck out swinging
    • K. Wong: Wong grounded out to first
    • N. Maton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked
    • Coby Mayo ran for Nick Maton
    • E. Bradfield: Bradfield popped out to first
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Diego Castillo at second base
    • Coby Mayo at third base
    • Cionel Perez relieved Yennier Cano
    • J. Camargo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Camargo struck out swinging
    • M. Helman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Helman struck out swinging
    • J. Harry: Harry doubled to right
    • M. Urbina: Urbina doubled to right, Harry scored
    • Will Holland hit for Brooks Lee
    • W. Holland: Holland grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Will Holland at shortstop
    • Maddux Houghton in center field
    • Brian O'Keefe catching
    • Seth Gray at third base
    • Scott Blewett relieved Steven Okert
    • A. Rutschman: Rutschman flied out to center
    • E. Robinson: Robinson reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • A. Santander: Santander popped out to catcher
    • R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, O'Hearn struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • David Banuelos catching
    • John Rhodes in right field
    • Keegan Akin relieved Cionel Perez
    • A. Sayre: Sayre fouled out to first
    • M. Houghton: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Houghton struck out swinging
    • Y. Fajardo: Fajardo grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Blewett Pitching:
    • R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle grounded out to pitcher
    • A. Hays: Hays lined out to second
    • D. Castillo: Castillo flied out to right
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Enrique Bradfield in center field
    • Tyler Nevin at first base
    • Jud Fabian in left field
    • A. Isola: Isola popped out to second
    • B. O'Keefe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul tip, O'Keefe struck out on foul tip
    • S. Gray: Gray grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Caleb Boushley relieved Scott Blewett
    • C. Mayo: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mayo struck out swinging
    • E. Bradfield: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Bradfield struck out looking
    • D. Banuelos: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Banuelos struck out swinging
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Jacob Webb relieved Keegan Akin
    • J. Harry: Harry singled to right
    • M. Urbina: Ball, Harry to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Urbina struck out swinging
    • W. Holland: Holland grounded out to shortstop
    • A. Sayre: Sayre grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Beau Burrows relieved Caleb Boushley
    • E. Robinson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Robinson walked
    • Silas Ardoin hit for Anthony Santander
    • S. Ardoin: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ardoin walked, Robinson to second
    • J. Rhodes: Rhodes grounded out to shortstop, Robinson to third, Ardoin to second
    • T. Nevin: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nevin walked
    • J. Fabian: Fabian reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Robinson scored, Ardoin out at third, Nevin to second
    • D. Castillo: Castillo reached on an infield single to shortstop, Nevin to third, Fabian to second
    • C. Mayo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mayo walked, Nevin scored, Fabian to third, Castillo to second
    • relieved Beau Burrows
    • E. Bradfield: Bradfield flied out to deep left
    • End of the 9th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • AJ Labas relieved Beau Burrows
