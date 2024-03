Andrew McCutchen Achilles 03-03-2024 Probable for start of season

Josh Palacios Lower Leg 03-03-2024 Probable for start of season

David Bednar Lat 03-07-2024 Questionable for start of season

Dauri Moreta Arm 03-04-2024 Probable for start of season

Johan Oviedo Elbow 01-31-2025 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025

Michael Burrows Elbow 07-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

J.T. Brubaker Elbow 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1